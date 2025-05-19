Pac vs. Barrios: Pacquiao Lands In L.A. Looking Sharp, Tells Fans “Don’t Worry” Ahead of July 19 Fight

Superstar and living legend Manny Pacquiao has arrived in Los Angeles ahead of his – still to be officially announced but we know what’s coming – fight with reigning WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios. And the 46 year old, though far from mobbed at the airport, was met by some well-wishing boxing people; the hard-working Elie Seckbach amongst them.

And it’s fair to say that Manny looks far younger than his years, and that he seems to be in good physical shape. Some footage of Pac-Man in training for Barrios, with him hitting the bags and so forth, has been released, and for what it’s worth, the southpaw dynamo has still got amazingly fast hands. But as the saying goes, bags don’t hit back.

Pacquiao brushes off concerns, says fans should “not worry about it”

Pacquiao was all smiles as he arrived in L.A, but he didn’t have too much to say about his upcoming fight, other than to say to those people who are concerned about him coming back at 46 to fight a champion who is still only 30, “don’t worry about it.”

But plenty of people are worried about it, and there is a fear Pacquiao could get hurt in the fight. Manny may brush such concerns away with a smile, but the fear factor will not go away until after the Barrios fight is done and dusted. Hopefully, win or lose, Manny will come out the other side in full health.

Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. set for pro debut on undercard

One other thing to report about the July 19 fight, is the under card that will support it. According to Manny, his son, Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr, will make his pro debut that night.

“He fights on my undercard,” Pac-Man said of his son, as reported by ES News.

In addition, it’s been reported by Brunch Boxing that WBA 140 pound champ Gary Russell may defend against Andy Hiraoka on the card. While it’s official that Sebastian Fundora will fight his rematch with Tim Tszyu on the card that is set to go down in Las Vegas.

Again, Pacquiao’s return has sent plenty of people into a state of fear and dread, but according to Manny himself, we have nothing to worry about.

Here’s hoping.