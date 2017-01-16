Joshua Vs Klitschko Smashes 80,000 Wembley Record

The World Heavyweight unification blockbuster between Anthony Joshua MBE and Wladimir Klitschko has broken box office records with over 80,000 tickets sold for the April 29 super fight at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The second batch of tickets for the blockbuster fight sold inside one hour when they released at lunchtime on Monday and the total tickets now sold has exceed the record set by Carl Froch’s World Super Middleweight title rematch against George Groves in 2014.





Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “The demand for tickets for Joshua vs Klitschko is phenomenal – this is unquestionably the biggest fight in British boxing history and we would have sold out Wembley twice over.

“We have put a request in to Brent Council, the Mayor’s office and TFL to increase the capacity by a further 5,000 tickets. We are confident of a positive answer and we will release further news shortly. Roll on April 29!”

Joshua MBE will face former World ruler Wladimir Klitschko for his IBF World Heavyweight title and the vacant IBO Championship as well as the WBA Super Championship on April 29, 2017 at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

A limited number of coach and ticket packages remain on sale via See Tickets at http://www.seetickets.com