Joshua Says He’ll Have An “Early Night” As He “Saves Boxing From Jake Paul”

“I’ve been called out of my hiatus to save boxing again,” Joshua said. “I’m the saviour. I saved boxing from [Francis] Ngannou and now I have to save boxing from Jake Paul. I’ve got to take positives from this: I get to go home early. This is boxing. I can’t go in there thinking about him. I’ll think about myself. He’d do the same thing to me if he could. I understand from the point of view of the pugilist purists this shouldn’t be happening. But God willing I live until I’m 70, I don’t want to look back and say, ‘I wish I took the opportunity and I didn’t do it because the purists said so.”

It might be tough for some fans to disagree with Joshua and what he has said here. Money, and the all-consuming desire to rake it in, can be very powerful and persuasive. And Joshua, the way he has spun it, will get the chance to do the sport a service, that of getting rid of Paul, while he earns a small fortune. It really does seem to be win-win for AJ.

Or is it? The thought of Joshua losing to Paul may be a complete anathema to many, but if the unthinkable did happen, and if Paul managed to land the punch of his life and sensationally decked Joshua, well, what then? Joshua’s reputation would be in pieces, that’s a given. But it won’t happen. Instead, look for Joshua to blast Paul out in similar fashion to the way he blasted out Ngannou. I’m convinced, so long as the fight is on the level, Paul has next to no chance here.

Again, will YOU be watching on Friday night?