Joshua Faces Dubois In Biggest Fight of His Career

Eddie Hearn believes this is going to be Anthony Joshua’s biggest fight of his career this Saturday night when he faces Daniel Dubois in front of a massive crowd projected to be 96,000 at Wembley Stadium in London, live on DAZN.

It’s not just the crowd that makes the fight the biggest of Joshua’s 11-year professional career. It’s what’s at stake. He needs to capture the IBF heavyweight title from Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) to become a three-time champion and use the victory and the belt to make a fight against Tyson Fury biggest next year.

That fight could be for the undisputed if Joshua and Fury both win their fights. Joshua has the easier task facing Dubois compared to Fury, who challenges unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch on December 21st in Riyadh.

“This is arguably his biggest fight of his career, and I know how special it is for him doing it back at Wembley,” said Eddie Hearn to TNT Sports Boxing about Anthony Joshua facing his biggest career test against Daniel Dubois on Saturday.

What makes this fight so important now for Joshua is his age as well as the Fury fight ahead. Joshua turns 35 next month, and he can’t take another loss without it hurting his career. Fans will view him as a washed up fighter who is just hanging around for the paydays.

“When he walks out there on Saturday night, and everything comes flooding back. The Klitschko fight, the Parker fight at Millenium Stadium, and the Povetkin fight at Wembley, I think it’ll be a warm feeling inside. I think it’ll give him a spring in his step to make sure he finishes the job.

“It’s one of the great heavyweight fights. Two great British heavyweights are fighting for the world heavyweight title. Speed, power, heart, storyline, and it’s got absolutely everything in front of a record-breaking crowd at the National Stadium.

“I’ve said to His Excellency, ‘Come at 9, 10:00 pm. on Saturday because I want you to have a look around because I forgot to do it for Joshua-Klitschko and at Froch-Groves.’ I have to watch it back because why didn’t I take advantage of that moment and suck it back because you’re in the moment. I said to him, ‘Make sure you realize how special it is because this is going to blow your mind on Saturday night,'” said Hearn about the Joshua vs. Dubois fight.

Hearn may not have pleasant memories of this event if Joshua isn’t victorious on Saturday. It doesn’t matter how big the crowd is. If Joshua loses, Hearn won’t be pleased, especially if it’s a knockout loss.