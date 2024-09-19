Dubois Would Be Joshua’s First Big Win of His Career, Says Gallagher

Trainer Joe Gallagher believes Daniel Dubois would be former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s first big win of his 11-year professional career if he’s victorious on Saturday night live on DAZN PPV.

Gallagher points out the obvious, with Joshua’s resume littered with beatable fighters, which leaves a question mark about whether he’s what some believe him to be.

Up until now, the fighters that Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) have beaten have been a flawed bunch of lesser guys, who were either never that great to begin win or in the case of Wladimir Klitschko, were past their prime at 41-years-old, coming off a loss and retirement.

It’s been smoke and mirrors with Joshua’s career, with him being made to look better than he actually is due to matchmaking. There’s an Edgar Berlanga-esque way about Joshua and how he’s been maneuvered during his professional career. You must wonder if he’s a phony, manufactured fighter like Berlanga.

If the 34-year-old Joshua is victorious against IBF heavyweight champion Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) on Saturday in their fight at Wembley Stadium in London, it will give AJ his first true win over a quality fighter.

“Ben is a really good coach. It’s too early to say. I think Anthony Joshua has run-of-the-mill opponents up until now. Regardless of which coach he had, it would have been similar results,” said Joe Gallagher to the talkSport Boxing channel about whether Anthony Joshua has improved since hiring Ben Davison as his trainer in 2023.

Joshua has only been with trainer Ben Davison for two fights against Francis Ngannou and Otto Wallin. Those are fighters that AJ could have beaten even with just someone off the street in his corner to give him water and cheerleading. Any mindless person could tell Joshua, ‘The throw the right.’ To know whether Davison has improved Joshua, he must defeat Dubois on Saturday night and look good. I have my doubts.

“So this is where we’ll know more about Anthony Joshua and Ben Davison’s relationship in this fight on Saturday night,” said Gallagher. “I feel this will be the first live opponent that Anthony Joshua would have beaten in his career in Daniel Dubois, a young, exciting, big puncher.”

Obviously, Dubois is Joshua’s first live opponent since his fight against Oleksandr Usyk. If Joshua wins, it’s easily the best victory of his career.

Klitschko was 42. He’d been retired eight months and had [already lost] to Tyson Fury. He lost to Usyk and Andy Ruiz. This [Dubois] could be Joshua’s first live opponent and first big win,” said Gallagher.

AJ’s win over Wladimir in 2017 was tainted due to the advanced age, inactivity, previous loss, and the Ukrainian being without his trainer Emanuel Steward. Although people made a big production was made about Joshua’s victory over Klitschko, people failed to look at where he was at in his career. People were do desperate to create a fake hero.

Joshua’s best wins:

– Wladimir Klitschko: *41-years-old

– Alexander Povetkin

– Andy Ruiz Jr: *Out of shape 283-lbs

– Dillian Whyte: *Injured

– Joseph Parker: *Referee controversy

– Carlos Takam

– Kubrat Pulev

– Charles Martin