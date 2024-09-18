David Benavidez Open to Terence Crawford Fight

David Benavidez states that he would be interested in fighting Terence Crawford at Super Middleweight in a revenge match-up for his brother Jose Benavidez Jr’s loss six years ago.

Canelo Alvarez is the fight that Crawford has been pushing for, calling the Mexican star out frequently during interviews and refusing to give up. He even had Turki Alalshikh helping to get the fight, but he’d had no luck.

Crawford’s unwillingness to move up to 168 to earn the fight against Canelo by fighting Benavidez, David Morrell, or Christian Mbilli is troubling because it suggests that the Nebraska native has a sense of entitlement based on a resume that is lacking in quality fighters. Terence has only beaten one name guy: washed up, weight-drained, and car crash-ruined Errol Spence.

“Yeah, I’ve been wanting to get it. I would love to get it, but I don’t think he’d come up to 168. I’m not even at 168 anymore, but I’d love to fight or even spar Crawford,” said David Benavidez to Organikally about wanting a fight against Terence Crawford.

The former four-division world champion Crawford is expected to sit and wait to see if Turki will be able to negotiate a fight with Canelo for 2025. If Turki can’t do that, Crawford is likely to retire rather than sticking around to fight Benavidez, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or the many top fighters at 154.

Crawford isn’t likely to take the former two-time WBC 168-lb champion Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) up on his offer. Interestingly, Crawford’s fans are okay with his moving up to 168 to fight Canelo Alvarez, but they feel he shouldn’t have to fight Benavidez.

They feel that Crawford has done enough during his 16-year-old professional career to be allowed to move up two divisions and be given a title shot against the WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight champion without fighting anyone, least of all, a dangerous fighter like Benavidez.

If Crawford had a great resume, it would be a little more tolerable for him to move up without proving himself at 168, but he doesn’t. Crawford has beaten a lot of washed up fighters during his career. These are his best wins:

– Errol Spence

– Yuriokis Gamboa

– Jeff Horn

– Ricky Burns

– Israil Madrimov

– Amir Khan

– Kell Brook

– Shawn Porter