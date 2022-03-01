Josh Taylor Says He Will Give Jack Catterall A Rematch, But “It Would Have To Be At Welterweight”

Josh Taylor has listened to, felt and been quite deeply affected by the considerable backlash his controversial points win over Jack Catterall generated and is still generating. Some people have gone as far as to suggest the 12 round split decision 140 pound ruler Taylor received was one of the worst robberies in British boxing; while others have disagreed, saying the fight was close and not a robbery.

You have your opinion, I have mine (I had it a commanding 115-111 for challenger Catterall). Taylor, who has now rewatched the fight, has released a statement in which he congratulates Catterall on a great fight but also sticks to his guns as far as him deserving the close win he got (close on one card, Catterall getting it on the second, with the less said about the third card the better). Taylor, who initially said there was “no need” for a rematch, now says he will fight Catterall again but it would have to be up at welterweight.

“I’ve had a chance to watch the fight back,” Taylor wrote on social media. “First and foremost, I want to congratulate Jack Catterall on a great fight. He rose to the occasion and fought a valiant fight. However, I believe I won a very close fight. Many fans believe Jack deserved the decision, and that’s fine. We both went in there and fought our guts out for 12 rounds…. but the personal attacks on myself and especially my family are disgusting and uncalled for. My days at 140 are numbered. My future is at welterweight, Jack Catterall deserves another title shot, and as soon as possible.

“I’ve never ducked a challenge in my career, and I’d be happy to fight Jack again, but it would have to be at welterweight. Jack is a great sportsman, a helluva fighter, and deserves every bit of admiration he’s been receiving.”

Quite the classy statement from Taylor, 19-0(13). Now set to “conquer the welterweight division,” the 31 year old Scot may well have had a bad night on Saturday, while fellow southpaw Catterall of Chorley had a great night. It goes without saying how a return fight between the two would be of great interest.

Can Catterall, 26-1(13) perform that brilliantly again? There is no reason to doubt it. But will Catterall be as happy to move up to 147 the way Taylor is?