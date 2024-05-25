Catterall Gets His Revenge, Scores 12 Round UD Over Josh Taylor – Boxing Results

Tonight in Leeds, Jack Catterall finally got his revenge over Josh Taylor. The two met in an eagerly awaited rematch, the man from Chorley, Lancashire and the man from Prestonpans, Scotland having boxed back in February of 2022, with Taylor getting the controversial decision win. Tonight, after a great action fight, Catterall prevailed by surprisingly one-sided scores of 117-111 twice, and 116-113. Catterall is now 28-1(13). Taylor, the former unified 140 pound champion, falls to 19-2(13).

It was a superb start for Catterall, who used a crisp, spearing right jab to brilliant effect. The two southpaws clashed heads a few times but luckily no man was cut, although Taylor did emerge with a bump above his eye. Later in the fight, Taylor’s right eye swelled up quite badly. Catterall was boxing smoothly, his work seeming to flow, his left hand following his jab, whereas Taylor was forcing his work.

It was a great first half of the fight for Catterall, with Taylor having to dig in already. But the older man pushed hard in the second half of the contest, and Catterall seemed to tire. Taylor was grinding out the work, Catterall was still landing eye-catching shots. Catterall had a great 11th round, when he stunned Taylor with big left hand to the head. The last round was close, as were a few other rounds tonight.

It seemed set to be close on the cards at the end, but it wasn’t. Bob Arum was furious with the scoring, with him saying on air that he will never allow a US fighter to box in the UK due to what the Top Rank boss says is bad scoring over here. It was for sure a way closer fight than the 117-111 cards had it (this writer had Catterall winning by a round), and both warriors felt they had done enough to have won.

Will we see a third fight?

The first fight was shrouded in controversy and it seems tonight’s scoring will see the same thing happen to the rematch. Even if the right man more than likely got the win tonight in Catterall, who really did box brilliantly at times. That said, Taylor’s grit and sheer determination won over many of the fans in attendance. It seems that whenever these two fighters rumble it will result in a decision that will be bitterly argued over.

Unlike the three judges, we spectators have the luxury of rewatching the fight and scoring it again. It could be that after repeated viewings, different scores will be reached with this fight!

The action was superb tonight, even if the official scoring was not.