Cheavon Clarke Stops Ellis Zorro In Eight – Boxing Results

Tonight, on the big Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch card in Leeds, fans saw a new British cruiserweight champion crowned as Jamaican-born Cheavon Clarke scored an eighth round stoppage win over London’s Ellis Zorro. Clarke, in just his ninth pro fight, landed a big right hand to the head of Zorro with him following it up with a left and then another right that landed on the top of Zorro’s head.

Zorro fell heavily, clearly in pain, and he failed to beat the count. It was over at 2:59 of the 8th and new champ Clarke is now 9-0(7). Zorro loses his second straight in falling to 17-2(7).



Clarke, a standout amateur who resides in Kent, didn’t have things his own way tonight, frustrated as he was by Zorro’s sharp boxing and also his holding. It was no classic fight, and at times it was messy, but Clarke, known as “C4,” showed his power in the end. Zorro, who was having his first fight back after being blasted out in a round by IBF cruiserweight champ Jai Opetaia, was a little gun-shy early but he did get into a rhythm and the younger man by two years at age 31 did win some rounds.

Clarke perhaps made things harder that they should have been, but his finish was impressive, Clarke’s power closing the show in style. It would be interesting to see how the three official judges had it at the time of the stoppage (I had it 4 rounds to three for Clarke), but none of that really matters now.

How good can Clarke become and how far can he go? The cruiserweight division is pretty interesting right now, at both domestic and world level, and Clarke, though he might have to get a move on at age 33, feels he can achieve great things.

As for Zorro, it could prove to be a tough road back to where he was this time last year, when he looked so good in stopping Hosea Burton in what currently ranks as his career-best performance.