It was the kind of performance that should have launched him into superstardom. Instead, a hand injury and promotional hurdles kept him on the sidelines for all of 2025. Now, the 33-year-old Russian is back to prove he is still the most dangerous man at 154 pounds. Standing in his way is Josh Kelly (17-1-1, 9 KOs).

The Sunderland man has completely transformed his career since moving up to junior middleweight. Once a prospect who many felt was rushed too fast into a loss against David Avanesyan, Kelly has found a new gear. He enters this fight on a seven-fight winning streak, including a dominant win over Troy Williamson. Kelly is currently ranked first by the WBO and third by the IBF, making this the golden opportunity he has worked toward since the 2016 Olympics.

This is a classic battle of power versus precision. Murtazaliev is a punishing pressure fighter who thrives when he can corner his opponent and let his heavy hands go. Kelly, on the other hand, is one of the most gifted technical boxers in the UK.

He needs to use every inch of the ring in Newcastle to keep the champion at bay. If Kelly can survive the early onslaught and frustrate Murtazaliev with his movement, he could pull off a massive upset.

However, Murtazaliev’s inactivity is the biggest question mark. Will he show signs of ring rust, or will he pick up right where he left off when he wrecked Tszyu?

The 154-pound division is red hot right now. On the same day this fight happens, Abass Baraou and Xander Zayas meet in a massive unification bout.

The winner of Murtazaliev vs. Kelly already has a mandatory challenger waiting in the wings, as they will be required to face the winner of the April eliminator between Brandon Adams and Caoimhin Agyarko.

Murtazaliev vs. Kelly fight date, start time

Murtazaliev vs. Kelly will take place on Saturday, January 31 at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne with the whole card set to be shown live on DAZN.

DAZN’s coverage will begin at 7pm in the UK, with the ringwalks for Murtazaliev vs. Kelly scheduled for 9.29pm.

Date: Saturday, January 31

Time: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Murtazaliev vs. Kelly main event ringwalks (approx): 4 pm ET / 11 am PT / 9 pm GMT

Murtazaliev vs. Kelly fight card