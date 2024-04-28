Joseph Parker’s Promoter Higgins On A Joshua Return: “I Think He Would Beat Joshua Now”

There is no doubt about it, Joseph Parker, 35-3(23) is currently on a heck of a good run. The former WBO heavyweight champion, who looked all but done after his stoppage loss to Joe Joyce six fights ago, instead bounced back and, with those two big wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang under his belt and on his resume, the New Zealander is currently in a great place.

Now, looking ahead, with so many of the elite big men having fights set – Fury against Usyk, Wilder against Zhang, Hrgovic against Dubois, Ruiz against Miller – Parker has no next fight currently set. But David Higgins, Parker’s promoter, says he would love to see his man box a rematch with another man who doesn’t currently have his next fight set, in Anthony Joshua.

Joshua, 28-3(25) defeated Parker via lopsided decision in what was to be fair, a pretty dull fight. But that was back in 2018, and a whole lot has changed since. Higgins, who says Parker “could feature on a card later in the year,” said he would absolutely pick Parker to get revenge over AJ in a sequel. Parker is right in the mix, while Joshua spoke recently about how he is likely to box again in September, at Wembley. Higgins would like his guy to be in the opposite corner.

“It’s probably a best-ever year for Joseph Parker and he’s earned back the respect of the boxing public and has real currency again at the peak of his powers,” Higgins said in speaking with Sky Sports. “Behind the scenes there’s talks of Joseph going on a card later in the year, but we don’t want to be presumptuous. Boxers say they will fight anybody and in Joseph’s case that’s true…..whoever he is asked he will fight. It (a rematch with AJ) should happen next, but I don’t think Joshua or the powers that be will line it up next. It would be great if they did and Joseph would take the fight but I’m not sure that would be next. I think Joseph would beat Joshua now. All the trash-talk aside, I think he would beat Joshua now.”

Joshua, somewhat like Parker, has bounced back himself after suffering not one but two defeats, these to Usyk. After scoring his four comeback wins, Joshua has, as is the case with Parker, got people suggesting he might be ‘better than ever.’ These two former heavyweight champions going back in with each other really would be something to see. Parker seems to have improved since his loss to AJ, while Joshua has got his own confidence back.

Higgins doesn’t think the rematch will be next, but it could happen somewhere down the road. And maybe it should happen.

Joshua-Parker II – who wins?