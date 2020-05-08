Joseph Parker vs Lucas Browne Possible For August In New Zealand DAZN Debut

Former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker is likely to return to action in August, in his home country of New Zealand. The fight, possibly one with veteran Lucas Browne, will mark the launch of DAZN in New Zealand, so reports Newshub. While Browne is a pretty big name and a fighter with plenty of experience, there seems to be only one winner here.

Browne, 29-2(25) is now 41 years of age and he hasn’t fought since last November. Parker, 27-2(21) is 28 years old and he boxed in February of this year. It just seems as though Parker will be the faster, sharper, much younger and more ambitious man in this match-up, if it indeed goes ahead. It would no doubt be a big event out in New Zealand, and who knows, maybe Browne could surprise us with a spirited performance, but Parker is aiming to become heavyweight champ all over again. He will be in no mood to let Browne spoil his plans.

It’s not yet known what the live attendance will be for the fight. Will the lock down conditions forced by the coronavirus be over with by August? If not, suitable safety precautions will be taken, promoter Dave Higgins told Newshub. Currently in New Zealand gatherings of 100 people at the most are allowed.

Parker holds that good win over Andy Ruiz, and wouldn’t it be quite interesting to see thee two former champions fight again in a return? Parker has also been involved in big fights (albeit losing ones) with Anthony Joshua (a dull affair) and Dillian Whyte (a thriller). With many fans on his side rooting for him, Parker remains a hot commodity in the heavyweight division. A stoppage win over Browne would be reasonably impressive. However, “Big Daddy,” who was at his best around four years or so ago, has been taken out by both Whyte and David Allen.

Again, there seems to be only one winner in a fight between Parker and Browne; with Parker getting the stoppage victory. What say you?