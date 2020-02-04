Joseph Parker To Face Largely Unknown Shawndell Winters On Big Feb. 29 Card

Former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker has an opponent in place for his next fight. The New Zealander will face largely unknown Illinois fighter Shawndell Williams on the February 29 card headlined by Mikey Garcia against Jessie Vargas. Parker, 26-2(20) and coming off two wins that followed his exciting but losing battle with Dillian Whyte, will no doubt enter the ring as a huge favourite to win.





Winters, a former cruiserweight (he stands 6’2”) who has amassed a 13-2(12) pro record, he has been stopped just once, by Brian Howard in 2017, and he is coming off two wins himself. Still, at age 39 and having had nowhere near the experience Parker has had, it’s tough to make a case for a Winters win; or even for a competitive fight. Winters can punch and he could be a dangerous ‘I have nothing to lose’ foe for Parker, but fans were hoping Parker would have found a better, more known opponent for his next step towards, he hopes, challenging for a world title once again.

Reportedly, Mariusz Wach was offered the fight with Parker, but as ESPN.com explained, Wach, last seen giving Whyte a decent scrap out in Saudi Arabia on the Joshua-Ruiz II card, asked for too much money.

A pro since 2015, Winters’ biggest win came in his fight before last, when he stopped a 16-0 Oleksandr Teslenko to win the NABA heavyweight belt. Aside from this fight, there are no obviously recognizable names on Winters’ record. It would be a big, big upset if Winters were to inflict the third defeat of Parker’s career.





Still, the action here could be lively. While it lasts.

Parker, who has been in with stars Joshua, Ruiz and Whyte, is still only 28 years of age and he has proven his class numerous times. There are still potentially big fights out there for Parker – a return with Ruiz, who Parker closely outpointed to win the WBO title, would prove very interesting – and Parker could certainly win another big fight or two if given the chance.

It goes without saying how Parker cannot afford any slip-ups against Winters.