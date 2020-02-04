Teddy Atlas confirms Andy Ruiz Jr’s team contacted him about training position

Teddy Atlas states that he’s been contacted by Team Andy Ruiz Jr. about the possibility of him taking over as the coach for the former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion.





If Atlas gets the job, he’ll be replacing Manny Robles as Ruiz’s trainer. Ruiz parted way with Robles following his defeat to Anthony Joshua last December

Atlas says they’ll be coming to New York to meet with him for discussions on the training position. Right now, Atlas says he’s NOT committing to anything, as he wants to make sure it’s a good fit for him and Ruiz Jr.

Atlas makes it clear he has expectations for Ruiz Jr. in that he wants him to listen to him, and be willing to be helped. If the 30-year-old Ruiz Jr. (33-2, 22 KOs) does agree to train with Atlas, he’ll need to come to New York for the training. It won’t be done on the West Coast where Andy lives.





Ruiz Jr. is coming off of a one-sided 12 round unanimous decision defeat to Anthony Joshua in their rematch on December 7 in Saudi. Andy’s past coach Robles revealed that Ruiz Jr. didn’t always train for the rematch with AJ, and that he wanted him to do a lot more than he did.

Ruiz Jr confirmed that he didn’t put in the effort that he should have in training for the rematch. His weight of 283 lbs, which was 15 lbs heavier than his first fight with Joshua, is evidence that he didn’t put in the effort in training camp that he needed to.

Team Ruiz to meet with Atlas in New York

“They contacted me about the possibility of them training with me, and that’s all it is,” said Atlas to AB Boxing News about him being contacted by Team Ruiz to potentially train Andy Jr. “They’re good people, and they would have to come to New York. I’m not going to commit to anybody until I know what their commitment is, and whether or not we can get along or not, and be on the right page together.





“It’s for him to be comfortable too, and not just be,” said Atlas about Ruiz Jr. “There’s nothing to report other than at some point they’re supposed to come to New York, and we’re supposed to talk, and we’ll talk in a proper way. I’ll wait for me to explain to them if there is a possibility of me working with them, and I don’t know if there is.

“I don’t know if there is. But if there was, what it would take from my side, what it would take for them to commit to, and it gives them a chance to see what would be expected and whether or not they would be comfortable,” said Atlas on Ruiz Jr.

“It’s nothing but getting a phone call, and someone thinks enough of you to give you a phone call, and have that kind of thought to see if you can possibly get involved in helping.

It would be a good idea for Atlas not to be too intense when/if he meets with the laid back Ruiz Jr. in New York. We’re talking about two different people who come from different parts of the U.S. Ruiz Jr. likely has never had a coach like Atlas before, and the two could be a terrible fit.

This would be truly the odd couple of boxing if they do decide to train. Ruiz Jr. isn’t the type to get involved in a heated argument with a coach. If he starts skipping training days with Atlas, you’d have to assume that he’s into his ‘Fireman speeches’ that he’s giving him.

Teddy wants Ruiz to be willing to be helped

“I correct the bad habits, and I hope someone corrects the bad habits,” said Atlas. “But you’ve got to have someone that is willing to be helped. That’s all. If I only wanted to work with perfect fighters, what is the accomplishment to that? Anyone can take a perfect fighter and work with them.

“What is the accomplishment of that?” said Atlas in letting it known that he’s not expecting Ruiz Jr. to be perfect. “If people didn’t need help, then everybody would be on top. It doesn’t work that way. Everyone has trials and tribulations in their life where they need a little assistance.

“You need someone that is willing to listen, and open themselves up to that kind of help, and open themselves up to constructive criticism,” said Atlas. “Again, he [Ruiz Jr.] has done wonderful things.

“They’ve won a world title. Now it’s just a matter of where does he go from there?” Atlas said. “It’s not the first time where somebody got into a situation where things got away from them, where I’m sure he didn’t expect to get to the weight that he got to, but he did,” said Atlas on Ruiz Jr. ballooning up to 283 lbs for his rematch with Joshua.

It’s likely going to be an uphill battle for Atlas to get Ruiz Jr to do what he wants. Not only is Atlas going to have to deal with potentially habits of eating well, but the guy is a millionaire now, and it’s going to be harder for him to focus.

That money is burning a hole in Ruiz’s pocket, and he’s going to want to enjoy it. Atlas might need to keep Ruiz out of the car showrooms and jewelry stores on a daily basis to get him in the gym. Some fighters can handle the situation when they become rich overnight, but obviously Ruiz Jr. isn’t one of them.

Atlas says it’s too early to talk Ruiz Jr. vs. Whyte

“Now it’s a matter of what do you do now, and how do you get to the right place now?” said Atlas in wondering how to rebuild Ruiz Jr. “Again, that’s something you talk about. There’s no commitment right now other than we’re having conversations. I’m not going to talk about that right now, because it would be disrespectful of his people,” said Atlas when asked about whether Ruiz should fight Dillian Whyte next.

“We’re not even at first base, and you’re talking about rounding third and coming home,” added Teddy on the subject of Ruiz fighting Whyte. “Listen, that’s up to his people. He’s got good management people around him. For me, it’s about whether I would make a decision whether I would want to get involved and whether or not they did, if we ever get to that.

“My task would be moving forward in a positive way not just with the weight and putting something that would last with the mentality that will give you longevity in that area,” said Atlas on wanting to set Ruiz up with good habits that will last. “Not just to lose weight for one fight, but to live that kind of lifestyle. Why is it important that I embrace it? Then of course, there’s the technical things. Where do I go as far as boxing?” said Atlas.

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has been calling out Ruiz Jr. on social media lately. Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already made Ruiz Jr. a 7-figure offer for him to face him in April. The money is obviously tempting for Ruiz Jr., but it doesn’t look like he’s going to take the fight. Ruiz Jr. dismissed the idea of facing Whyte by saying that he didn’t want the “smoke”.

The more likely reason Ruiz Jr. is moving on is he doesn’t have a trainer, and he would have to lose a lot of weight in a hurry if he took the fight with Whyte in April.