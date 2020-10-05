Joseph Parker-Junior Fa Official For December In New Zealand

After months of back and forth negotiating, the all-New Zealand heavyweight battle between Joseph Parker and Junior Fa is a done deal, the fight all set for December. As per a story from NewsHub, the Kiwi heavyweight showdown will occur in Auckland in December (exact date to be announced). Parker is, of course, a former WBO heavyweight champ, while Fa is an unbeaten contender.

Parker’s manager David Higgins spoke with NewsHub, confirming how the fight is “on.”

“We’ve finally agreed terms for Joseph Parker to fight Junior Fa, so the fight is on,” Higgins said. “This is the biggest boxing event in New Zealand history. I’m so pleased to see Auckland is going back to level 1 (with regards to the coronavirus), and so it’s nice to confirm this great event can happen.”

Further details are expected to come during a media conference set for Tuesday local time.

Parker and Fa fought four times at amateur level, with each man winning two bouts. But, as the 27-2(21) Parker has been at pains to point out, the two men are totally different fighters today.

Most, if not all, fight fans see 28-year-old Parker, with his great edge in experience, as the big favorite in this fight. 30-year-old Fa is currently 19-0(10), but he has never met anyone as seasoned as world-class as Parker. Fa’s best wins came against veterans Dominick Guinn and, last time out in November, Devin Vargas, both of whom Fa beat by decision.

In February, Parker last saw action before the pandemic served to tear up boxing’s schedule when the former WBO champ stopped Shawndell Winters in five rounds. Both Parker and Fa may well enter the ring in December, feeling a little rusty. As Higgins says, this is a huge event in New Zealand, a heavyweight clash everyone is/will be talking about. But from this view, there really is only one winner—credit to Fa for taking this big step up in class.

There could, however, be fireworks for as long as this one lasts.