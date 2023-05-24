Joseph Parker Blasts Out Faiga Opelu In A Round – Boxing Results

Today in Melbourne, Australia, former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker blew away Faiga Opelu in the opening round. Parker caught his underdog of an opponent with a left uppercut followed by a right hand and Opelu was in trouble.

Trying to hold on and get through the storm, Opelu was caught by another right hand to the head and the third man decided he had seen enough and stopped the fight. Many people feared thus one would very a gross mismatch and so it turned out to be.

Parker is now 32-3(23) , while Opelu falls to 15-4-2(11).

After his short night’s work, Parker said he had wanted to make a statement and he said he believes he did so. Parker, who was stopped by Joe Joyce some months back, said he just wants to fight, to stay active. Parker thanked Opelu for agreeing to face him today.

Tyson Fury was on hand to support his good friend Parker, and Fury did gey the star treatment from the Australian fans. What next for Parker? What next for Fury? A story is doing some rounds, one that says Fury could fight Demsey McKean in Australia later on in the summer. However, Eddie Hearn, who promotes McKean, had poured cold water on the story, saying it is rubbish.

But Fury both needs and wants a fight soon. It seems three is no real chance Fury would ever fight his “brother,” Parker.