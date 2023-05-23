Devin Haney slams Bob Arum, calls him “Old a**” for saying he lost to Lomachenko

Adopting the villain role, Devin Haney took to social media today to refer to his now ex-promoter Bob Arum as “old a**” in reacting to him telling Vasyl Lomachenko’s manager Egis Klimas that Loma had won “easy” last Saturday night in their fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) was given a twelve round unanimous decision by the three Nevada judges working the fight, but the crowd didn’t agree with the results and loudly booed Devin out of the ring and arena.

Devin’s comments about Arum could indicate that he’s not going to re-sign with his Top Rank company, but then again, perhaps he sees the writing on the wall. If Haney re-upped with Arum, he’d be expected to fight some of these killers:

Shakur Stevenson

Keyshawn Davis

Josh Taylor

Teofimo Lopez

Arnold Barboza Jr

Haney would likely lose to Shakur, Keyshawn, and Taylor. The fact that Haney left the ring in a hurry last Saturday night when Shakur Stevenson entered suggests that he’s not going to go along with the program and fight him if he were to re-sign with Top Rank.

Arum wouldn’t waste his money signing Haney to an expensive promotional contract if he plans to swerve the guys he wants to fight. That’s not how Lomachenko has been since signing with Top Rank.

Since signing with Top Rank, Haney had two winnable fights against George Kambosos Jr and 35–year-old Lomachenko, the later match-up proving to be much more difficult for the much bigger & younger 24-year-old Devin than fans realized.

“He won that fight easy,” said Bob Arum was overheard saying to Lomachenko’s manager Egis Klimas after the fight last Saturday night with Devin Haney.

Whoever signs Haney will need to match him carefully, particularly once he moves up to 140. He lacks the power to beat the champions Regis Prograis, Subriel Matias, and Josh Taylor.

“Lomachenko was working really well, throwing his punches a lot earlier than he usually does, but they weren’t having a lot of effect on Haney,” said Josh Taylor to Fighthype.

“Having said that, he did score really well. Haney was really good early on in the first half of the fight. I thought it was a fight that could have gone either way. I thought Loma could have edged it.”