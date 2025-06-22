After Handing Galal Yafai A Beating, Mexican Warrior Francisco Rodriguez Wants A Shot At WBC/WBA Flyweight Ruler Kenshiro Teraji

Mexican Mayhem in Birmingham: Rodriguez’s Beating Rocks Yafai

Just what is it that makes Mexican fighters so darn tough, and so dangerous? That’s a whole other article. But last night in Birmingham, UK, Mexico’s tough as well as seasoned and extremely experienced Francisco Rodriguez became the latest Mexican warrior to break British hearts, this as he really did lay a beating on Olympic gold medal winner and defending WBC interim flyweight champ Galal Yafai.

Gonzalez, who was relentless, might even have put a career-changing beating on Yafai, who was as game as they come but should, in the opinion of his promoter Eddie Hearn, have been pulled out somewhere during the last three rounds of last night’s “hard to watch” (Hearn’s words) final nine-minutes.

Relentless Onslaught: Rodriguez Shows No Mercy

Now, in improving to 40-6-1(27), Rodriguez is looking to get what Yafai was looking to get with a win, and that’s a shot at WBC/WBA flyweight boss Kenshiro Teraji of Japan. Teraji, AKA “The Amazing Boy,” is a great fighter, really an underrated talent, and Rodriguez says he would love to go to Japan to challenge him.

First up, Teraji, 25-1(16) will defend against Ricardo Rafael Sandoval on July 30, but assuming he wins that, Teraji could then wind up facing Rodriguez.

“I would really look forward to that,” Rodriguez said of a fight with Teraji in Japan. “I want to say, Teraji, give me a call. We have a date pending after your fight in July, let’s get it done.”

Two-Weight Dreams: Chihuahuas Eyes Teraji Title

As good as he is, as exciting to watch as he is, Rodriguez certainly looks to have it in him to become a two-weight world champion. The 32 year old reigned as IBF and WBO minimumweight champ in 2014, while he then lost a decision to Donnie Nietes in a failed attempt at winning the WBO light-flyweight title. Since then, “Chihuas,” as the warrior from Monterrey, Mexico is known, has gone 22-3, with the losses coming against Kazuto Ioka in a WBO super flyweight title challenge, and to the also superb Junto Nakatani, this in a non-title fight.

Only the great Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez has managed to stop Rodriguez, this way back in 2013, in what was Rodriguez’s 16th pro outing.