Benavidez Slams Canelo: “Everybody on his team is on steroids, including him”

WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez, who may or may not fight British warrior Callum Smith next, possibly in Las Vegas, has gone on record as saying he fully believes Mexican star Canelo Alvarez is “of course” on steroids. Benavidez, who has wanted to land a big fight with Canelo for what seems like the longest time, only for Canelo to appear to have almost zero interest in taking the fight, spoke with Clocked and Loaded, and “The Mexican Monster” did not hold his tongue.

“If Canelo was 100 percent confident in himself, I don’t know why he wouldn’t fight me. Especially since seeing that everybody on his team is on steroids, including him – he never got off the steroids,” Benavidez said. “Of course [he is on steroids]. How do five people out of your camp test positive for steroids? All those f*****g dudes in that camp are dirty.”

Camp Corruption Exposed

It’s true that things have not looked good for Eddy Reynoso and his camp just lately, what with Jaime Munguia failing a drugs test just recently, with the former WBO 154 pound champion’s A and B samples testing positive for an illegal substance. If Benavidez is lying here, then why doesn’t Canelo sue him? That’s a good question.

As to the question of why Canelo will not fight Benavidez, well, you will no doubt have your own opinion on that. Plenty of people strongly feel Canelo, as great as he is, doesn’t want the smoke, or the heat a fight with Benavidez would bring.

A Missed War in the Making

As for Benavidez against Smith, if this fight does indeed happen next we could really get a great action fight. Smith, big for the 175 pound division, bigger than Benavidez in fact, is a wicked body puncher, and some experts do give the man from Liverpool a great shot at beating Benavidez.

Benavidez is one of the most exciting fighters out there right now, and it is a shame Canelo will seemingly never fight him. What a war that fight would no doubt be if it did go down. There is still time, there is still a chance it could happen, but Benavidez sure isn’t holding his breath.