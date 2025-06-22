Daniel Dubois Declares War: Dynamite’s Ominous Revenge Blueprint

Daniel Dubois Vows To Get His Revenge Over Oleksandr Usyk And Then “Take Over” The Heavyweight Division

Daniel Dubois’s nickname is not “The Takeover,” he instead goes by the handle “Dynamite.” Nevertheless, the IBF heavyweight champion has stated how he will “take over” the heavyweight division after he has beaten Oleksandr Usyk and has extracted his revenge on July 19. We are now less than a month away from the biggest fight this year (in the opinion of some, others feel the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight is this year’s real biggie), and Dubois, quite out of character for him, has been doing a lot of talking.

Now, speaking again with Sky Sports, Dubois says he is plotting a massive future for himself.

Dynamite’s Revenge: Bombs Away at Wembley

“Fireworks, it’s going to be bombs away on the night” Dubois said. “I’m going to be the one throwing the bombs, coming through whatever I’ve got to come through. I’m not going to be denied. I see him as a top guy, he’s one of the best ranked in the world but now I think it’s my time. You know I’m the young lion here, I’ve got to prove I’m a real force, a new force in the division and I’m going to take over. Prepare, prepare, fight, destruction, yeah.”

There is absolutely no doubt about it, Dubois has improved immeasurably since his first fight with Usyk, this back in August of 2023. Since then, Dubois has reeled off three big wins, these stoppage wins over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua. Dubois could be entering his physical as well as mental prime right about now.

The Ultimate Test: Has Usyk Faded?

It’s now up to Dubois to put it all together and show Usyk, as great as he is, that his time has passed. But can Dubois do it? Plenty of people are supporting Dubois and are thinking that, yes, he can win the rematch. But others, knowing how very special Usyk is, feel the Ukrainian southpaw will again outsmart his opponent and that he will break Dubois down mentally.

It really is a fascinating fight, a fascinating rematch. Dubois has improved as a fighter, we all agree on that. But has Usyk declined, at least a little?

In terms of keeping it all together mentally on the night – the big night, with as many as 90,000 fans possible for Wembley – Dubois says “we’ll find a way.”

Can Dubois find a way to win?