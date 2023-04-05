Jose Sr wants Bivol or Beterbiev for David Benavidez’s next fight

Trainer Jose Benavidez Sr says he wants light heavyweight champions Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev for his son, David Benavidez, next if he can’t get a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Jose Sr says that if Canelo doesn’t defend against his WBC mandatory Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs), the sanctioning body is supposed to strip him. If the WBC chooses not to, Benavidez is ready to go up to 175 to challenge WBA champion Dmitry Bivol or IBF, WBC & WBO champ Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs).

Beterbiev & Bivol would be a formidable challenge for Benavidez after his 12-round unanimous decision win over Caleeb Plant last month on March 25th.

“We’re going to see Canelo get stripped if he doesn’t fight his mandatory. Hopefully, the WBC does the right thing, and they’re going to strip him because David is the mandatory,” said Jose Benavidez Sr. to Fighthype.

“After Ryder, he’s supposed to fight David, and if he doesn’t fight David, I think he’s going to get stripped,” continued Jose Sr about Canelo needing to defend against his WBC mandatory David Benavidez next.

“We’re thinking about 168, but if they offer me a fight against [Dmitry] Bivol next, that would be great because I want to have that revenge against Bivol, Zurdo Ramirez, and Canelo.

“Imagine how big that fight would be, David Benavidez against Bivol. That’s a fight, it’s dangerous fight. It’s a really good fight. We could jump all the way and fight him if he wants to do it and if thee promotion wants to do it.

“We could also fight [Artur] Beterbiev. He’s a f***king animal. But you got to understand, he’s almost 40 years old, bro. He’s a very dangerous animal, too, but David is ready to take these challenges and make history in both weights.

“I got to give it to Bivol because he throws more punches, he does more. Beterbiev is a guy that just hurts you with one punch,” said Benavidez Sr when asked who would be the most difficult fighter at 175 for his son, David.

“Come on, the last guy that he [Beterbiev] beat was a construction worker [Joe Smith Jr]. Not to disrespect him. He’s a good fighter, but he’s not a legitimate boxer. He came out because he has heart, and he had will. But how many amateur fights did he have, because of the hard work and dedication?

“You can see the skills, but I respect the guy [Beterbiev]. He’s a world champion and deserves respect. But like I say, you can’t compare him to David [Benavidez] or Bivol. I would love to see Beterbiev vs. Bivol. That’s a great fight. We’re not afraid to fight these guys. They bring a lot of danger, but we’re ready. He’ll fight anybody,” said Jose Sr about Benavidez.