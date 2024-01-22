Jose Benavidez Sr. Trashes Canelo for Wanting Jermall & Munguia

Trainer Jose Benavidez Jr. is pretty bitter right now about undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez showing no interest in fighting his son, WBC interim champ David Benavidez.

Jose Sr. thinks that Canelo will likely to fight Jermall Charlo or Jaime Munguia next on May 4th. Canelo will ignore Benavidez, leaving him in the cold.

Benavidez needs to earn a fight with Canelo by running the gauntlet against some of the killers because he’s taken the easy road, fighting old guys like Demetrius Andrade, Roamer Alexis Angulo, and David Lemieux. ‘The Mexican Monster’ needs to fight ‘The Big Four’ to earn a shot at Canelo:

Artur Beterbiev

Jai Opetaia

David Morrell

Dmitry Bivol

Benavidez has the size of a cruiserweight, so he should fight Opetaia for starters and then move to face Beterbiev, Morrell, and Bivol.

“I don’t think it’ll happen. Canelo doesn’t want anything to do with David [Benavidez],” said trainer Jose Benavidez Sr. to Fight Hub TV. “He comes with the excuses all the time. He wants to fight Munguia. He wants to fight [Jermall] Charlo.

“He says David has fought nobody. Those are just excuses because he doesn’t want to fight him. He and his team will do anything to stay away from David,” Jose Sr. continued about his belief that Canelo wants nothing to do with ‘The Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez.

“Now, you’ve seen. He said he’s the King, and he’ll do whatever he wants. He’ll do whatever he wants to with the commission. I’m just praying that the commission will be fair to everybody. David is the mandatory [with the WBC].

“They’re supposed to strip him in March if he doesn’t get the fight with David. There’s nothing I can do. Of course, he talks a lot of stuff about David [Benavidez]. That he’s not good and hasn’t done anything in life. That’s the fight that everybody wants to see,” said Jose Sr. about a bout between Canelo and Benavidez.

“If you look at what Munguia has been doing, his past four fights he’s been looking really bad. He’s always hurt, and he finds a way to win the fights. He’s won some fights that he wasn’t supposed to win. They’ve given it to him.

“He wants to fight Charlo. Those are the fighters he’s looking for,” said Jose Sr. about Canelo wanting Jermall Charlo.