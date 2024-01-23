Jono Carroll Predicts Joshua Win, But Acknowledges Ngannou’s Threat

Super featherweight Jono Carroll predicts a victory for Anthony Joshua, but he questions whether his fragile chin will hold up under the heavy shots from Francis Ngannou on March 8th.

Carroll says he wants the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) to win for the sake of boxing.

It would look bad for the sport if the former UFC champion Ngannou defeats Joshua in only his second pro fight, but he’s facing the ideal opponent for him to pull off the upset.

The 34-year-old Joshua can’t take a punch, and he’s not the fighter that he once was 11 years ago when he first turned professional.

Joshua has lost three times in the last five years, and would likely have many more losses if his promoter Eddie Hearn were still matching him against the upper echelon in the heavyweight division.

Ngannou’s Pedigree

“They’re two monsters of men, and we’ve seen what Ngannou done to Tyson Fury. He made it a very difficult night for Fury,” said super featherweight Jono Carroll to iFL TV about the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou clash on March 8th.

Joshua’s Vulnerability

“To be honest, AJ is very good, but he can be hit clean on the exchanges, and obviously Ngannou can punch. So, it’s one of those things. With big men, anything can happen, and we’ve seen. I can see an upset.

“I hope not to see an upset, and as a boxer, you have to respect your own sport. I love an underdog, don’t get me wrong, and hearing Ngannou’s story and all these things.

“I actually wish he would do it in a way, but then, I know Joshua, I’ve spoken to Joshua a few times. I like him. He’s a good, nice fellow,” said Carroll.

Predicting a Joshua Victory

“Personally, but for boxing’s sake, I can’t see him knocking Joshua out. I don’t want to see him knocking Joshua out,’ said Carroll. “So, it’s not something I want to put into the universe. Yeah, I think Joshua does it on the night, to be honest, but comfortably. Still, he’s [Ngannou] very awkward.

“It’s going to be an interesting fight, and because both men can bang, it’s a very interesting one. He knocked down Fury, and we’ve seen Andy Ruiz drop Joshua. Joshua can be a bit chinny at times as well. It’s very interesting. Heavyweight boxing, absolutely,” said Carroll.