Jose Benavidez Jr says David will KO Caleb Plant

Jose Benavidez Jr predicts that his brother, former WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez, will knockout Caleb Plant on March 25th in their fight on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas.

Benavidez Jr says Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) will run like a track star, trying to keep away from David on the night, but he’s going to catch up to him at some point and score a knockout.

Plant’s recent knockout of Anthony Dirrell doesn’t phase Benavidez Jr, as he still sees him as a weak puncher. His KO of Dirrell was an anomaly and an indication of some newfound power.

For the paying fans that will purchase the Plant-Benavidez fight on Showtime PPV, they’re hoping that Plant doesn’t run all night on March 25th because they want to see an entertaining match-up so they can get their money’s worth.

“Caleb is now trying to play the nice guy, the victim, but all his other fights, he was talking s**t,” said Jose Benavidez Jr to Fight Hub TV about Caleb Plant. “What happened? What changed him?

“It’s not that he turned into the bad guy. This guy [Plant] has been talking a lot of s**t. It’s been going on for years. He’s been talking s**t out of his a**. It’s time to put a stop to it.

“Even once David beats his a**, he’s probably still going to keep running his mouth. He’s just that type of dude. Caleb Plant, to me, is nothing special. My brother is strong, he’s fast, and he’s got power.

“It’s going to be a good night. I bet as soon as he gets his a**, he’s still going to talk s**t. He doesn’t have a chance with my brother,”s said Benavidez Jr about Plant. “I don’t see anything special with Caleb Plant whatsoever. He doesn’t hit hard. He runs like he’s a track star. He doesn’t have anything special.

“All he does is talk s**t, but in person, he doesn’t do nothing. He’s tough behind the keyboard, but in person, he’s a nobody. My brother is fast, he hits hard, and his record proves it.

“That goes to show that he doesn’t hit,” said Benavidez Jr. when told that Plant has 13 knockouts on his 22-fight resume. All he does is run around. What did David do to Dirrell? Who else has he [Plant] knocked out like that? Nobody else.

“All his fights, he gets hit, even though he’s running. Like I said, I don’t see anything special about him at all. He’s just another fighter to me. David is going to stop him 100%. Davis has the power, he’s a smart fighter, and he can take a punch. It’s going to be a good night.

“I feel like Canelo has just one speed. He goes in there and just throws power shots. He’s looking for a shot versus David, who can box, counter you, and he can stand there and go toe-to-toe with you. He’s got a lot of different skills.

“He’s tall and way stronger. Canelo just goes in and tries to look for a power shot. David can do it all. That’s going to be the difference. On that night, David is going to show everyone why Canelo didn’t want to fight him.

“It sucks that all these people that claim to be the top dogs don’t want to fight the top dog. My brother hasn’t ducked or dodged anyone. We got to keep training hard and beating these guys until they step up. Who knows when they’ll step up?

“That’s the thing about my brother. He’s a patient fighter. He doesn’t let anger get to him. He knows what he’s doing. I’m always there next to him, by his side. We’re a great team together.

“I know what my brother is capable of. It’s exciting to me, especially when a guy is talking a lot before the fight, talking a lot of trash, and he shows them who the real dog is,” said Benavidez Jr.



