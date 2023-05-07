John Ryder on defeat to Canelo: “I’ll come again”

John Ryder says this isn’t the end for him after his disappointing loss to superstar Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in a competitive fight in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The 34-year-old Ryder says he’ll “come again.” This is the first time in his career that he’s suffered a broken nose. We can only guess how Ryder would have performed if he hadn’t suffered the nose problem.

Ryder exposed Canelo in the fight, showing that he’s beatable and would be vulnerable against David Benavidez, David Morrell Jr, Jermall Charlo, and Dmitry Bivol. Caleb Plant would have a good chance of beating Canelo in the rematch with the way he looked tonight.

He likely would have still lost because the way the judges were giving even the close rounds to Canelo suggests that Ryder would have needed a knockout even if 100% healthy because he was up against it with this crew of judges.

Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) revealed after the fight that he suffered a broken nose in the final seconds of the round after getting caught with an uppercut from undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs).

After suffering the nose injury, Ryder says it became difficult for him to breathe, and he couldn’t sit down. After the injury, he says he backed off for a few rounds and then came back and started putting it on Canelo when he realized that he was tiring out.

Ryder acknowledges that Canelo would later catch him with another big uppercut that again caused him to back off.

Canelo won by the scores 120-107, 118-109, and 118-109.

“I felt like I’d done my nose and felt sorry for myself for a couple[of rounds], and just got back into it. I felt he was starting to tire. He wasn’t fighting at a massive high pace. I’ll come again,” said John Ryder to Matchroom Boxing about his noticing that Canelo Alvarez faded in the later rounds.

“Obviously, it was easier for me to get in there and throw some more shots, but obviously, with the caution of I got caught again on the nose with an uppercut a bit later on. I went a bit cautious but then got back in there again and kept going.

“It was catch & counter. Obviously, he doesn’t throw much in the early rounds, so I had to lead at times. Yeah, in the first two rounds, I thought I won them pretty well.

“Unfortunately, I took my eye off in the last seconds of the round and got caught with a massive shot.

“Yeah, for sure. I’ve gone in with one of the best now and held my own. Obviously, the nose was not ideal. It was a good fight, but I feel I have a lot more in me,” said Ryder about the experience he gained fighting Canelo.