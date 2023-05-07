Saul Alvarez: “We want Bivol, same terms”

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) wants a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol under the “same terms” as their fight last year if the two meet in September. Alvarez wants the rematch at 175 rather than 168, which is the weight that Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) wants it.

Last Saturday night, Canelo successfully removed the final hurdle to a rematch with Bivol by defeating John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) by a twelve-round unanimous decision in defense of his undisputed super middleweight championship in the main event in a DDAZN PPV card at the Estadio Akron stadium in front of 55,000 fans in Guadalajara, Mexico. The fight was scored 120-107, 118-109, and 118-109.

A bloody & battered Ryder was decked in the fifth round by Canelo and battered for much of the fight. In the later rounds, Canelo appeared to have mercy on Ryder, carrying him instead of going all out trying to get a knockout.

It appeared that Canelo was having fun in there, treating the over-matched Ryder like a sparring partner, hitting him at all but not going all out.

As beaten up as Ryder was around the face, you can’t blame Canelo for not trying to finish him. He looked like he felt sorry for Ryder, so he opted to take his foot off the gas pedal to let the British fighter finish on his feet.

“Everybody knows. We want the rematch with Bivol. If the fight with Bivol doesn’t happen, we’ll see. I’m able to fight everybody,” said Canelo Alvarez to DAZN Boxing after the fight tonight against John Ryder when asked who he wants to fight next.

The way Canelo fought tonight, he would be an easy payday for Bivol at 175 or 168. Canelo was slow, easy to hit, and looked tired late in the fight.

“Same rules, same terms, same everything,” Canelo said when asked if he wants the rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol at 175 in September. “I just want it that way.”

We’ll see what Bivol thinks about Canelo dictating the conditions for the rematch to him because he has pride. As the winner of their previous fight, he might not accept the idea of being bossed around by a guy he convincingly defeated last May.

If Canelo wants the rematch badly enough, he’ll agree to fight Bivol at 168 if he insists that’s the weight where the fight needs to take place.

“I’m here with the four belts,” said Canelo on whether he’s still on top of the sport.