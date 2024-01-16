John Ryder: Controlled Aggression and Big Fight Ambitions Fuel Munguía Clash

John Ryder says he plans on using controlled aggression to defeat unbeaten Jaime Munguia in their headliner on DAZN on January 27th.

Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) is coming off a loss to Canelo Alvarez last May, and he wants to get back to winning to be in line to potentially face the Mexican superstar in a rematch.

Beating #1 WBO, #2 WBC contender Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) in their twelve-round contest would help Ryder get near enough to make a case for a world title shot.

Munguia-Ryder will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The WBC silver super middleweight belt will be at stake for the fight.

The 27-year-old Munguia needed a knockdown in round twelve to salvage a decision win in his last fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko last June in Ontario, California.

That fight showed that Munguia is still the same flawed fighter he was when he was arguably beaten by Dennis Hogan in 2019.

No Pressure Stoppage

“I don’t want to go in there feeling like I need a stoppage. I don’t want to put the added pressure on,” said John Ryder to Boxing Social about his fight against Jaime Munguia on January 27th on DAZN.

“I think in the Derevyanchenko fight, we saw fair scorecards. I think it was down to the last round, and Jaime Munguia pulled it out of the bag. I think we’ll see fair judging, and that’s all we can hope for, really.”

It’s best that Ryder not attempt to score a knockout of Munguia because he doesn’t possess the power, and he’d put himself in a position of getting clipped.

Still, he’s going to have to put it on him because Munguia will bury him with his volume punching if he doesn’t keep him from unloading at will like he did in the Gabe Rosado fight.

“He now has Freddie Roach in his corner. Will he keep up with his high volume output that he’s got, or will he keep that up and just refine his skills? We don’t know what to expect,” said Ryder. “We know what we’re prepared for, and we’re prepared for all avenues.

Ryder Wants Biggest Fights

“We know Canelo has his dates that he fights per year. It would be great to get back in line to get a shot at Canelo, but that’s not everything. I just want to be involved in the biggest and the best fights I can be. That starts with beating Jaime Munguia.

“Yeah, it’s one I’d like to go back over,” said Ryder about wanting a rematch with Billy Joe Saunders. “It was 2013. We could roll it back. I don’t know what Billy Joe is doing. He was hinting about a comeback last December.”