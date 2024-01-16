Teofimo Lopez Vows “Greatness” Against Jamaine Ortiz During Super Bowl Week

Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) is motivated for his first defense of his WBO light welterweight title in what he views as the “most important” contest of his short career against fringe contender Jamaine Ortiz on February 8th on ESPN at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is a fight that Teofimo can’t afford to lose because he’s been talking about wanting to fight Terence Crawford, Ryan Garcia, and Devin Haney.

Teofimo still has unfinished business with George Kambosos Jr, and he should have taken the rematch because a lot of boxing fans saw it as weak how he walked away from his loss to the Australian without trying to avenge his loss.

He had been mentioning wanting to face IBF champion Subriel Lopez, but has lost interest suddenly when the Puerto Rican fighter was ready to try and make the fight.

Some fans feel that Teofimo was just using Subriel’s name for clout without any serious intentions in facing him and risk getting knocked out.

Teofimo says he fought #11 WBO Jamaine years ago in the amateur ranks when he was 17, and he wants to see what he’s learned since then.

It’s unknown why Jamaine was selected as Teofimo’s opponent because he was recently beaten by Vasily Lomachenko at lightweight, but it was likely an easy one for Top Rank to make without needing to work with outside promotional companies, like Golden Boy or Matchroom Boxing.

Lopez is working hard to get fans interested in this fight, but it hasn’t worked yet, as many view this match-up in the same boat as some of Teo’s recent ones against Josh Taylor, Pedro Campa, and Sandor Martin.

Teofimo wouldn’t have to work hard if he’d fought someone more notable, preferably a fighter that wasn’t recently beaten by Lomachenko. Top Rank did Teofimo no favors by selecting Jamaine Ortiz as an opponent rather than someone that fans would be interested in seeing him fight.

A Familiar Foe, a New Test

“This is a great showdown, and everybody should be there and witness some greatness stuff,” said Teofimo Lopez to talkSPORT Boxing about his February 8th title defense against Jamaine Ortiz in Las Vegas.

“We know each other from when I was 17. So now, at 26, let’s see what he’s learned and what I have learned through the pro ranks and at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, with 12,000 people in attendance.

“It’s Super Bowl weekend. They’re going to have the NFL experience there at the Mandalay Bay. I had to go through hardships from where I am now to what I am today.

Crawford in His Sights

“That’s how we get bigger fights, and that’s how we get the best fighting the best,” said Teofimo about wanting to fight Terence Crawford. “You know what I’m saying, and then we’re going to keep going.”

It’s highly doubtful that Teofimo and Crawford will ever fight, but you can’t blame Teo for name-dropping to try and help the promotion of his clash against Jamaine Ortiz. I mean, Teofimo has got to do something to get fans interested in that fight, and using Crawford’s name is perfect.

“We don’t stop here,” said Teofimo about his plans to fight Crawford in 2024 and continue for bigger fights. “If Crawford isn’t the next guy, then we surpass Terence Crawford and then go on to the next.

“Right now, my objective is this. My most important fight in my whole entire career. Scratch off the [Josh] Taylor. Scratch off the Loma. It was the Jermaine Ortiz who is next, and that’s my main guy that I have to focus on,” said Ortiz.