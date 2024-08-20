John Gotti III Ready For Floyd Mayweather Rematch

It’s a pretty thin boxing schedule that is in place for the coming weekend, so much so that the exhibition rematch between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III is the biggest fight, or event, going down on Saturday night.

The rematch will take place in Mexico and will be broadcast live on DAZN, marking a first for Mayweather. And as fans who tuned in to watch the first bout between ‘Money’ and the grandson of infamous mob boss John Gotti know, all hell broke loose at the end of the fight.

Gotti III was disqualified and he lobbed a punch at Mayweather after being DQ’d, which led to both teams piling into the ring, with a mass brawl that lasted some time taking place. Gotti III swore revenge at the time and he now gets a second go at 47 year old Mayweather. And, boy, is Gotti III talking a great fight ahead of Saturday’s bout.

“This fight can dictate the course of my future in the fight game,” Gotti III said in speaking with DAZN. “He’s going to be met with bad intentions. After everything that happened last time, we’ll see who backs up first. This is going to be a hell of a fight. It’s going to be a very interesting night. Don’t let Floyd fool you, he’s taking this seriously, he’s coming to fight. I’m one of only two other fighters to have a rematch against Floyd. He’s one of the greatest fighters to ever lace up boxing gloves. Being in the ring with someone of that calibre, the challenge excites me. I’ve seen his best, he hasn’t seen mine.”

Mayweather has only rematched two previous opponents, these being Jose Luis Castillo and Marcos Maidana, but in terms of Gotti III having “seen Mayweather’s best,” well, Mayweather’s best came some years ago. Floyd is operating at around 50 percent in the exhibition bouts he takes part in, no more no less. But Gotti III has a big opportunity to at least make Mayweather look bad, to make him have to take a few punches.

But how many fans will buy into the hype, or have bought into the hype surrounding this one? At a hefty $50 bucks on P-P-V (£20 in the UK), it’s likely some fans will take a pass. There is a decent supporting card, with red-hot prospect, Mayweather protege Curmel Moton in action, but Mayweather is the star of the show. But what kind of a show will it prove to be on Saturday?