Joe Joyce Will Now Face Filip Hrgovic On April 5th

As fans have no doubt read or heard, Dillian Whyte is injured, and he will no longer be fighting Joe Joyce on April 5th in Manchester as was scheduled. But in a very interesting move, not to mention some fine late notice work on the part of the promoters, a very good replacement opponent has been found.

As per multiple sources, Joyce will now face Filip Hrgovic on the April 5 card. This, some fans might go as far as saying, is an even better fight than the original match up. 32 year old Hrgovic, who is currently 17-1 with 14 KO’s, is experienced, he is still young, and despite his stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois last time out, the Croatian is still a highly ranked heavyweight contender.

Indeed, some people might see this fight as a very risky one for Joyce, who hasn’t won a bout since losing to fellow British warrior Derek Chisora last year. How much “The Juggernaut ” has left at this stage of his career we do not know. Maybe the fight with Hrgovic, who is seven years younger than Joyce, will let us know

Again, credit has to go out to the promoters for getting Hrgovic to step in and save the show at one month’s notice. And credit also goes out to Hrgovic for agreeing to take the Joyce fight.

Who wins this one, and how? Hrgovic has only lost the one time, while Joyce as we know has been beaten three times. Might Hrgovic make it four defeats for Joyce?