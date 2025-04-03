Joyce vs. Hrgovic: Start Times, Streaming Details & What’s Actually on the Line

Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic step into the ring this Saturday, April 5 at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, with the broadcast starting live on DAZN at 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST. It’s a heavyweight clash between two men who’ve both recently had their aura cracked—and now they’re both trying to glue it back together.

This fight wasn’t always the plan. Hrgovic jumped in last-minute for Dillian Whyte, who pulled out with an injury. But let’s be honest: Joyce vs. Hrgovic might be the more explosive matchup.

One lost to Chisora. One lost to Dubois. You decide who’s more embarrassed. On Saturday, someone’s getting bounced out of the top picture—and the other’s climbing back in.

Fight Start Times

Main Card: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM BST – Live on DAZN

Main Event Ring Walks: 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM BST

Venue: Co-op Live Arena, Manchester

Streaming: Live on DAZN

Tickets: Available via standard outlets

Joyce vs. Hrgovic: Rebuild or Ruin?

Joyce (15-2, 14 KOs) got absolutely rinsed by Derek Chisora last year—something no heavyweight with future plans should be doing in 2024. He says he’s still the same old juggernaut. We’ll find out.

Joyce:

“We had a scrap 12 years ago. I won then, I’ll win now. I know what to expect. I’m knocking him out.”

Hrgovic (16-1, 13 KOs) didn’t fare much better. He got humbled by Daniel Dubois—a man Joyce once smashed—and now he’s talking like he’s 24, not pushing 32.

Hrgovic:

“He’s not in his prime, let’s be real. I’m younger, fresher, and I’m sending him packing.”

Winner gets back in the heavyweight mix. Loser? Might be time to consider retirement—or Poland.

Adeleye vs. TKV: The Gloves Are Off

The beef between David Adeleye (12-1, 11 KOs) and Jeamie TKV (6-0, 2 KOs) has been simmering all week. This isn’t just for the British heavyweight title—it’s a full-on ego war.

Jeamie TKV:

“You’re not a gangster. You’re just insecure. You act like I’m the one pretending—look in the mirror.”

Adeleye:

“You’re chatting rubbish. You’re a bitch. No one needed security for you.”

This one’s personal, messy, and exactly what British domestic grudge fights should be.

Orie Debuts, Ramirez Steps Up, and More on the Undercard

Albert Ramirez vs. Marko Calic – Light Heavyweight

Delicious Orie vs. Milos Veletic – Heavyweight

Jack Rafferty vs. Cory O’Regan – Commonwealth SLW Title

Khaleel Majid vs. Alex Murphy – Super Lightweight

Juergen Uldedaj vs. Gerardo Mellado – Cruiserweight

Mark Chamberlain vs. Miguel Angel Scaringi – Super Lightweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes – Super Featherweight

Nelson Birchall vs. Rodrigo Matias Areco – Featherweight

Alfie Middlemiss vs. Alexander Morales – Featherweight

Ramtin Musah vs. Robbie Chapman – Super Middleweight

Louis Szeto vs. Nabil Ahmed – Bantamweight

