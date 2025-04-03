Joyce vs. Hrgovic: Start Times, Streaming Details & What’s Actually on the Line

Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic step into the ring this Saturday, April 5 at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, with the broadcast starting live on DAZN at 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST. It’s a heavyweight clash between two men who’ve both recently had their aura cracked—and now they’re both trying to glue it back together.
This fight wasn’t always the plan. Hrgovic jumped in last-minute for Dillian Whyte, who pulled out with an injury. But let’s be honest: Joyce vs. Hrgovic might be the more explosive matchup.
One lost to Chisora. One lost to Dubois. You decide who’s more embarrassed. On Saturday, someone’s getting bounced out of the top picture—and the other’s climbing back in.
Fight Start Times
-
Main Card: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM BST – Live on DAZN
-
Main Event Ring Walks: 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM BST
-
Venue: Co-op Live Arena, Manchester
-
Streaming: Live on DAZN
-
Tickets: Available via standard outlets
Joyce vs. Hrgovic: Rebuild or Ruin?
Joyce (15-2, 14 KOs) got absolutely rinsed by Derek Chisora last year—something no heavyweight with future plans should be doing in 2024. He says he’s still the same old juggernaut. We’ll find out.
Joyce:
“We had a scrap 12 years ago. I won then, I’ll win now. I know what to expect. I’m knocking him out.”
Hrgovic (16-1, 13 KOs) didn’t fare much better. He got humbled by Daniel Dubois—a man Joyce once smashed—and now he’s talking like he’s 24, not pushing 32.
Hrgovic:
“He’s not in his prime, let’s be real. I’m younger, fresher, and I’m sending him packing.”
Winner gets back in the heavyweight mix. Loser? Might be time to consider retirement—or Poland.
Adeleye vs. TKV: The Gloves Are Off
The beef between David Adeleye (12-1, 11 KOs) and Jeamie TKV (6-0, 2 KOs) has been simmering all week. This isn’t just for the British heavyweight title—it’s a full-on ego war.
Jeamie TKV:
“You’re not a gangster. You’re just insecure. You act like I’m the one pretending—look in the mirror.”
Adeleye:
“You’re chatting rubbish. You’re a bitch. No one needed security for you.”
This one’s personal, messy, and exactly what British domestic grudge fights should be.
Orie Debuts, Ramirez Steps Up, and More on the Undercard
-
Albert Ramirez vs. Marko Calic – Light Heavyweight
-
Delicious Orie vs. Milos Veletic – Heavyweight
-
Jack Rafferty vs. Cory O’Regan – Commonwealth SLW Title
-
Khaleel Majid vs. Alex Murphy – Super Lightweight
-
Juergen Uldedaj vs. Gerardo Mellado – Cruiserweight
-
Mark Chamberlain vs. Miguel Angel Scaringi – Super Lightweight
-
Royston Barney-Smith vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes – Super Featherweight
-
Nelson Birchall vs. Rodrigo Matias Areco – Featherweight
-
Alfie Middlemiss vs. Alexander Morales – Featherweight
-
Ramtin Musah vs. Robbie Chapman – Super Middleweight
-
Louis Szeto vs. Nabil Ahmed – Bantamweight
