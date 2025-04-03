David Adeleye vs. Jeamie TKV: Anger, Threats, And A Table Flip At Today’s Heavyweight Presser

There were some fun and games, and a whole lot of apparently very real bad blood at today’s final press conference ahead of Saturday night’s card in Manchester, live on DAZN. The main event will see Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic go at it in what is a must-win fight for both men. But today’s altercation – today’s table flip – came as British rivals David Adeleye and Jeamie TKV went at it.

The two men will fight for the British heavyweight title on Saturday’s card, and for a while now the two have been tearing into each other, this as insults and threats have been exchanged. Today, there was more of the same, and eventually, TKV pulled a Derek Chisora and forcefully turned the top table over.

“I’m offended by David’s behaviour,” TKV said. “He knows me, I know him, and the way he’s been talking, I’m offended. The way he has been behaving is very disrespectful and I don’t take that lightly. I’m going to show him on Saturday. This bad boy persona he’s putting on is false. Are you an academic gangster? I don’t know where this persona has come from.”

Adeleye responded when TKO accused him of being “scared.”

“Of what?” Adeleye said. “On Monday, I cussed his weight, I cussed his appearance, he is obviously very insecure. You’re a b******! Every time I’m involved in a fight, security comes because they know I am on smoke. With you, there is no security. I get busy anywhere. Now we can get busy. You aren’t about that as soon as there is no security. You will back up. I’m going to whip your ass. I’m going to hurt you, trust me, Jeamie.”

At this point, TKV lost it and flipped the table over, with security stepping in to prevent things from getting nastier.

Sometimes, these presser shenanigans are mere ploys designed to shift tickets. It seems not in this case. That or both heavyweights are great actors!

Saturday’s fight for the vacant British heavyweight title should be a loft of fun going by the bad blood between the two. And both men can punch.