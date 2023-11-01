Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr added to Benavidez-Andrade card on November 25th on Showtime PPV

Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. fight has officially been added to the David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade card on November 25th on Showtime PPV at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall (32-0, 22 KOs), the twin brother of the recently defeated Jermell Charlo, will be making his first appearance in over two years against the capable Benavidez Jr. (28-2-1, 19 KOs).

Boxing fans would prefer that Jermall take on an actual middleweight contender rather than the 31-year-old Benavidez Jr., who has most of his career at welterweight, but this is still a good opponent given the long layoff for Charlo.

No one would expect Jermall to jump in the ring immediately with a top dog from the 168-lb division unless it was Canelo Alvarez. That guy that Jermall could have fought last month, but his brother Jermell got the gig instead and messed things up by going through the motions.

Jermall needs to make sure he puts in a good effort because boxing fans will be looking at him closely, wondering if he’s just going to come for a paycheck as well and fight in a safety-first manner like his brother Jermell.

It will be interesting to see what Jermall has left after his 28-month layoff from the ring.

Even in Jermall’s last fight against Juan Macias Montiel in 2021, he didn’t look good, laboring to a twelve round decision win against a guy that was blown out of the water by Jaime Munguia and Carlos Adames. In Jermall’s fight before that, he had major problems beating Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a war in 2020.

The last really impressive performance from Jermall was in 2019 when he stopped Dennis Hogan in the seventh round.

This card is unbelievably good, with IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias defending against the tough knockout artist Shohjahon Ergashev, and WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Ortiz battling Lamont Roach.

“It’s been a long road to this point, but only the strong survive, and I’m built differently,” said Jermall Charlo. “I’m looking forward to reminding everyone that there is a reason why Jermall Charlo is an undefeated world champion and one of the best fighters today, pound-for-pound. This is the next chapter of my life, and it’s going to be my best, so I want all my fans to tune in on November 25 because I’m going to light up Las Vegas.”

Jermall will have a good chance to display the difference between his twin brother Jermell by putting in a good performance against Benavidez Jr. Once upon a time, Jermall was considered to be the better of the Charlo twins, but he spoiled that image due to inactivity and his lackluster performance against Montiel.