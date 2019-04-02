Jermall Charlo To Face Brandon Adams On June 15th – So Who Will Gennady Golovkin Fight On June 8th?

It seems we can cross ‘Contender’ winner Brandon Adams’ name off the Gennady Golovkin sweepstakes. Reports came out a few days back saying GGG would face Adams on June 8th in the first fight of the former middleweight champ’s big DAZN deal. But now, according to a news bit from ESPN.com, “sources” have informed ESPN that Adams will instead face unbeaten rising star and current interim WBC middleweight champ Jermall Charlo on June 15th.





Apparently, Adams, 21-2(13) received offers to fight both Charlo and Triple-G, and it now seems he chose to face Charlo, not the former world champ. As was the case when it was thought he was going to get in there with GGG, Adams will be looked at as a pretty stiff underdog against the gifted Charlo. But who will GGG now face in his DAZN debut, and will the June 8th date still stand? Maybe Golovkin will face European champion Kamil Szeremeta, as was suggested not too long ago, before Adams’ name came into the picture.

Charlo, 28-0(21), the former IBF 154 pound champion, has won three straight since moving up to 160 pounds and he claimed the interim WBC belt back in April of last year with an impressive KO win over Hugo Centeno Jr. Now, coming off a close decision win over Matt Korobov in December, what will fans make of Charlo facing Adams? Again, Adams will be seen as a big outsider by almost everyone.

The middleweight division is quite talent-rich right now; with Canelo, GGG, Charlo and Demetrius Andrade all believing they are the best at the weight. In light of this, Charlo should be facing better opponents than Adams, no disrespect intended. Down at 154, Charlos did beat some quality operators, such as Austin Trout, Cornelius Bundrage and Julian Williams.





Can Charlo prove he is the best, or one of the best, at middleweight? What would a win over Adams do for the 28 year old who calls himself “Hit Man?”