Once Bitten, Not At All Shy – David Price Says He’d “Love” To Fight Wladimir Klitschko In The Former Champ’s First Fight Back

Amid news that former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko is set to return, to fight on DAZN in May and at least three times overall and be paid handsomely for his troubles, a number of good heavyweights are looking to secure the May 25 date as Wlad’s dance partner. Among these hopefuls is David Price who, currently allowing the wounds he suffered in this past Saturday night’s fight with a “hungry” Kash Ali to heal, says he would “love” to get in there with Klitschko and fight him upon his return.





Talking with talkSPORT, Price – who must be given some serious credit for not balling up and disappearing in a wallow of his own sadness after suffering those six well-publicised defeats – said he believes Klitschko can still do great things in the heavyweight division, but that he would relish the opportunity of cutting “Dr. Steel Hammer’s” comeback short.

“I’d love that, that’d be great, wouldn’t it?” Price said on the possibility of his fighting Wladimir in the 43 year old’s first fight back, should Klitschko indeed return. “Look, I’m world famous now, aren’t I? Because of the bite! You know, he’s probably looking for an easy one to come back, Wladimir, so I’d definitely love the opportunity for that. It’s exciting. It’s (Wlad’s proposed comeback) great for the division, because in his fight with Anthony Joshua two years ago, he still looked really good I thought. He’s gonna come back and have something to say in the top end of the division for sure.”

As wild as a Wladimir Klitschko comeback may seem to some (heed the adage, ‘they all come back,’ you non-believers!) a fight between Wlad and Price might seem even more far out. But it could happen. And why not? If Klitschko does indeed return to the rigours if the ring, he will need a decent if not too dangerously-perceived foe for his initial bout. In this regard, the extremely likeable Price might just fit the bill perfectly.





Just imagine, if you can, what would happen if Price landed the punch of his career and flattened Wlad! Interesting times for the heavyweight division, and perhaps for the career of non-quitter David Price.