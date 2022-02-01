Jermall Charlo has ‘style to beat Canelo’ says Regis Prograis

Regis Prograis believes that unbeaten Jermall Charlo has the style to defeat Canelo Alvarez if he faces him next on May 7th. Jermall may beat Canelo, assuming that he’s not on the receiving end of a controversial decision.

The former WBA 140-lb champion Regis Prograis works out with Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) and knows how talented he is and what he’s capable of doing to Chaelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs).

Charlo is believed to be the guy that Canelo and his trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso are looking at for his next fight on May 7th.

If Jermall trains hard and is motivated to fight, we could see him defeat Alvarez by knockout.

With Charlo, he’s got to be in the best of shape and motivated to give his best effort against Canelo.

Prograis says Canelo’s opposition since his fight with Gennadiy Golovkin has been below par.

Indeed, Canelo’s last opponent, Caleb Plant, looked like he was trying to get him to take it easy on him during the ninth round by fishing for compliments in a weird back and forth conversation.

Jermall has the style to beat Canelo

“I got him. To me, I think Canelo is the baddest man on the planet right now, but I think Mall [Jermall] has the best chance,” said Regis Prograis to Fighthype on his view that Charlo has the best shot of beating Canelo.

“Out of everyone else, Jermall has the best chance of beating Canelo,” said Prograis. “I hope it goes through and happens the way it’s supposed to happen. I hope they make that fight,” Regis said of the Canelo vs. Charlo fight that is possible for May 7th.

“Jermall is STRONG; he’s strong as a mother f****. He’s super, super strong. He hits hard. I think he’s got the style to beat somebody like Canelo.

“I think he’ll be one of Canelo’s strongest opponents he’s fought in the last few years, basically,” said Prograis about the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Charlo.

Jermall’s boxing ability, movement, and punching power is the type of style that Canelo has always had trouble with during his career.

That’s not going to change now with Canelo about to turn 32 and not having had a serious fight since his controversial win over Gennadiy Golovkin in 2018.

Canelo’s opposition is NOT up to par

“A lot of people have been saying Canelo has been fighting,” said Prograis. “Of course, he has the resume; he’s the pound-for-pound, for me, the pound-for-pound #1 in the world.

“But a lot of people are saying that his opponents aren’t up to par yet,” said Regis about the deficient opposition that Canelo has routinely been fighting since 2018.

“The last [high-caliber] person was GGG, but Jermall would be, I think, would be a tough test. Basically, I think he’ll be. He has the best chance right now of beating Canelo.

“It would be a highly entertaining fight for sure, and I hope they make the fight happen. Even right now, he’s [Charlo] motivated. I hope they make that fight happen because definitely, I think he has the best chance,” said Prograis.

Canelo has been making easy money since DAZN threw a massive contract at him and then watched him pick beatable opposition repeatedly for the last four years.

Canelo’s fans point out that he beat the undefeated 168-lb champions Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant, but they don’t realize that those fighters beat lesser guys to win their titles. In other words, they were arguably paper champions, the whole lot of them.

Prograis fighting Tyrone McKenna on March 19th

“I just want to be a world champion again,” said Prograis when asked about his plans. “My thing is to be world champion in 2022. That’s the main thing I’m working on; I want to be a champion.

“I’m fighting a dude, Tyron Mckenna,” said Prograis on his next fight. “AKA, I named him the ‘Unibomber.’ That’s his nickname, the ‘Unibomber.’ I gave him a name, ‘The Unibomber.’ So I’m fighting Tyrone McKenna on March 19th in Dubai.

“So this dude I’m fighting [Tyrone McKenna on March 19th], for me, it doesn’t matter. I want to be a champion. That’s my whole thing to be a champion. Whoever is in my way, I’m getting them out to be a world champion again. That’s what I want,” said Prograis.

This is another less than impressive opponent for former WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (26-1, 22 KOs) in facing little-known fringe contender Tyron McKenna (22-2-1, 6KOs) on March 19th.

Since losing his WBA 140-lb title to Josh Taylor in 2019, Prograis has faced exclusively insignificant opposition, and he’s only fought twice. Prograis should have fought a lot more than just two times, and opposition has been worse than poor in Ivan Redkach and Juan Heraldez.

Fighting Mckenna wouldn’t be a bad thing for Prograis if he intended on fighting three times in 2022, but that might be his only fight.

Prograis has been fighting once a year for the last two years, so Mckenna will probably be his opponent fight this year. Instead of fighting McKenna, Prograis should be insisting on facing one of these contenders: