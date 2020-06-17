Jarrell Miller’s Return Set For July 9 – Will You Be Pleased To See “Big Baby” Back?

Various reports say heavyweight contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller will return to action on July 9 in Las Vegas, in what will be both the 32 year old’s first fight for 20 months and his Top Rank debut. As fans know, Miller lost out on his June 2019 shot at Anthony Joshua due to testing positive for illegal stimulants. Miller has since cried his innocence once again, saying the failed tests came about due to a stem cell shot he had been given to treat some lingering elbow injuries (buy this tale if you wish).

Now, inactive since his easy win over Bogdan Dinu in November of 2018, Miller will fight on one of Bob Arum’s cards in Vegas, behind closed doors – Miller successful in obtaining a licence by the Nevada Commission (Mike Coppinger broke the news). Jerry Forrest has been mentioned as the possible opponent for Miller, and Forrest kindly confirmed the fight to this writer via FaceBook earlier today. “It’s on and I’m ready,” Forrest told me.

So while fight fans will not be able to watch Miller’s return in person, only on TV – therefore not having the opportunity to either boo his return or cheer Miller on – there figures to be quite a bit of interest in the fight. Miller, a huge guy – as in 300-plus pounds huge – was making big progress before his ban/scrapped shot at AJ. Who knows if Miller, 23-0-1(20) would have done what Andy Ruiz did last June 1, and beaten Joshua had the fight gone ahead. Now Miller has to start all over again, he must re-convince the fans he is a future world champ.

Forrest, the same age at 32 and 26-3(20) is best known for giving unbeaten contender Jermaine Franklin all he could handle last July, Forrest dropping a split decision. Forrest, known as “Slugger,” has won one fight since and he was to have fought unbeaten contender Filip Hrgovic back in April. Now Forrest gets his big chance against Miller. A good puncher, Forrest, a southpaw, has been stopped just once, by an undefeated Gerald Washington back in 2013, in what was only his eighth pro fight. Forrest’s other loss came on points to Michael Hunter the following year.

Since then, the close, debatable fight with Franklin aside, Forrest has been quietly picking up nothing but wins. We have no idea what kind of shape Miller will be in for this fight (might he tip-in at a career-heaviest weight), but Forrest sure sounds super-motivated.

This fight could prove lively.