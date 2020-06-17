Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre ESPN Weigh In Results

Live boxing is back! Don’t miss Pedraza vs. LesPierre Thursday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes from the MGM Grand Conference Center — Grand Ballroom (Las Vegas)

(ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m. ET)

Jose Pedraza 140.4 lbs vs. Mikkel LesPierre 141 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 10 Rounds)

Adrian Servin 118 lbs vs. Robert Rodriguez 120.3 lbs

(Bantamweight — 6 Rounds)

Victor Rodriguez 140.2 lbs vs. Justin Horsley 140.7 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 4 Rounds)

Frevian Gonzalez 129.4 lbs vs. Jose Martinez 127.8 lbs

(Junior Lightweight — 4 Rounds)

David Kaminsky 164.3 lbs vs. Clay Collard 163.6 lbs

(Super Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

Gabriel Flores Jr 132.4 lbs vs. Josec Ruiz 132.4 lbs

(Lightweight — 10 Rounds)

June 18 – MGM Grand Conference Center – Grand Ballroom

Main Event

Jose Pedraza (26-3, 13 KOs) vs. Mikkel LesPierre (22-1-1, 10 KOs)

10 rounds, Super Lightweight

Pedraza, who won world titles at junior lightweight and lightweight, is taking another run at the super lightweight division following last September’s decision loss to Jose “Chon” Zepeda. His opponent LesPierre challenged Maurice Hooker for a world title last year, dropping a unanimous decision. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brooklyn resident received deliveries and assisted doctors and nurses at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Manhattan.

“I am very excited to finally return to the ring after this long break. During quarantine, I made adjustments and trained hard from home, Pedraza said. “Despite everything that is happening in the world, my team and I have had a great training camp. I have done many runs up the mountains in Cidra, Puerto Rico. I am now focused on giving the fans a great show on June 18 against Mikkel LesPierre. We know he is a world-class fighter, but I am, too, and I am determined to return to the top once again.” “I’m excited and blessed to be a part of the first round of televised sports as we navigate through this pandemic,” LesPierre said. “Jose Pedraza is a good fighter and a former world champion, but I feel that I have the tools to beat him. It will be a great fight and an opportunity for me to take my career to the next level. The Maurice Hooker fight was just a taste of what the elite level is all about. I’m determined to get back to title contention. This fight is the first step toward that goal. I’m ready to go.”

Co-Feature

Gabriel Flores Jr. (17-0, 6 KOs) vs. Josec Ruiz (21-2-3, 14 KOs)

10 rounds, Lightweight

The 20-year-old Flores, fresh off a win on the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury 2 undercard, returns in his first scheduled 10-rounder. Flores, the Stockton, California native who signed with Top Rank when he was 16 years old, packed more than 10,000 spectators into the Stockton Arena last May to establish himself as one of the sport’s top regional ticket-sellers. Ruiz is unbeaten in his last 16 bouts.

Undercard

David “The Lion of Zion” Kaminsky (6-0, 3 KOs) will face noted spoiler Clay Collard (6-2-3, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at super middleweight. Collard, who also is a veteran MMA pro, has defeated unbeaten prospects in his last two fights.

In four-round bouts each, Puerto Rican super featherweight Frevian Gonzalez (2-0, 1 KO) will fight an opponent to be named, while super lightweight Victor Rodriguez (2-0, 1 KO) will face Justin Horsley (0-1).