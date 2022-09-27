Jarrell Miller’s Comeback To Continue, “Big Baby” Will Face Ebenezer Tetteh On Sunday

The comeback of disgraced heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller will continue this Sunday in Kazakhstan, as the unbeaten New Yorker will face once-beaten fringe contender Ebenezer Tetteh. Miller, who failed multiple drug tests, this ruining his shot at then champ Anthony Joshua (to say nothing of his reputation), was banned for a number of months. Miller, 25-0-1(21) returned to the ring in June of this year, beating durable Brazilian heavy Ariel Esteban Bracamonte on points, before Miller stopped Tijuana’s Derek Cardenas via 4th round stoppage the following month.

Miller said after his second comeback win how he intended to fight once a month until he got back into top shape. Now, almost three months on from the Cardenas win, Miller will face Tetteh of Accra, Ghana. 34 year old Tetteh (Miller is the same age) is best known for his losing fight with Daniel Dubois. Tetteh came to fight that night but “Dynamite” had way too much firepower for him, getting the first round stoppage win in September of 2019. Tetteh, 19-1(16) kept getting up, though, and is not short on heart, and he can punch some. If Miller is not in top shape – he has weighed in excess of 300 pounds in a fight – things could, maybe, prove interesting.

It will also be interesting to see how the fans in Kazakhstan welcome Miller. Fighting on a Sunday will also be something new to the trash-talking New Yorker. Miller should pick up his third comeback win, yet will he ever regain the full support, the trust, of the fans? Expect Tetteh to come out swinging, giving it a real go, perhaps having some success, before the bigger man either wears him down for a late stoppage or wins via decision.

But this is a heavyweight fight and anything can happen. How hard has Miller been pushing himself in training camp? Tetteh, for sure will enter the ring in tip-top physical shape. Tetteh has the proverbial puncher’s chance in this one. There is now word yet on either UK or US television coverage.