Jarrell Miller, Tomasz Adamek Weigh-In Results: A Whopping 317 Pounds For Miller, 227 For Adamek

Jarrell Miller and Tomasz Adamek clash in what many (if not all) have called a mismatch, a gross one even. When the fight was first announced, fans groaned aloud, stating how ageing former light-heavyweight and cruiserweight champ Adamek has next to no chance. Now, with the two fighters having weighed-in, it’s probably fair to assume these same fans will be giving the Polish warrior even less of a shot at winning.





Miller, who has raised eyebrows with his poundage before, raised the bar even higher today; tipping in as he did at a career-high 317 pounds! Adamek, who came in at 227 pounds, will be giving away an incredible 90 pounds in weight. Is this some kind of record for a heavyweight bout, a modern day one, anyway?

Miller has been criticized for carrying too much weight before now and the critics will no doubt be out in force once again. Miller did carry his 304 well enough against Johan Duhaupas in his last fight, when the unbeaten New Yorker went 12 full rounds for the first time in his pro career. Still, has Miller, AKA “Big Baby” trained hard for tomorrow’s fight? Does Miller agree with those people who say he will win as he pleases against Adamek? Judging by today’s official weight, it sure seems so.

Miller is close, perhaps, to a big, big fight with Anthony Joshua (Eddie Hearn saying how this match-up could take place next April if AJ does not fight that rematch with Dillian Whyte) so should he not be working harder in the gym so as to avoid any possible slip-ups along the way? Again, Miller insists he has no problem with his weight, that his stamina holds up fine. Miller was okay against Duhapaus, and he will be okay against Adamek, but against an elite fighter, that excess poundage may well catch up with the Brooklyn heavy.

Adamek will give it a go tomorrow night, and who knows, he will maybe have a speed advantage and be able to stick and move and bank a round or two (if it goes that far). Sooner rather than later, though, Miller will catch up with the veteran and end matters.





Let’s hope Adamek does not get badly hurt.