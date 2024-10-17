Derek Chisora Vs. Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller: Who Wins

There are whispers, perhaps soon to be rumblings, that say British warhorse Derek Chisora – who told us all after his exciting July win over Joe Joyce that he wants to “get to 50 [pro fights]” – will return to action in Manchester in January. And it seems a certain Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller is in the running as far as being in the opposite corner to “War.”

There has also been some talk that Fabio Wardley could fight Chisora before the 40-year-old, who was formerly known as “Del Boy,” finally walks away, but this fight would likely be a one-sided affair in favor of Wardley and Father Time, with the two combined forces beating Chisora up. But against Joyce, Chisora, 35-13(23), showed us that, against the right guy, as in a fighter who isn’t too young, isn’t too fast, and isn’t overly mobile, he can still win. And it could be argued how New York’s Miller ticks all the boxes here – Miller being 36 years of age, and with him being pretty slow-footed and in your face, and with the 300-plus pounder being a guy who is not that hard to hit.

Miller has fast hands, but he could be another name Chisora can defeat at this late stage of his blood and guts career. And a news story from Boxing Social reports how Miller and Chisora are in fact in talks. Chisora is set to return in January, and it could be against Miller, 26-1-2(22) and last seen boxing to a draw with Andy Ruiz, this a month after Chisora defeated Joyce.

So, who wins if Chisora and Miller do get it on, and will it prove to be a good fight, a fun fight, if these two do collide? Miller has been stopped just once, this by Daniel Dubois, and it’s likely he would hang tough with Chisora for all ten rounds (assuming the fight is not set for 12). But could Miller perhaps overwhelm Chisora and stop him? In all honesty, the wheels could come off in a big way with Chisora at any time in his next two fights (his planned next two fights), but we all really do hope Chisora can go out a winner when he does finally call it a day.

Can Chisora manage two more wins before he’s gone for good, though?