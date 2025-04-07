Frank Warren Defends Jarrell Miller Fight Against Fabio Wardley: PED Offenses, and Fan Backlash in WBA Title Eliminator

Promoter Frank Warren says two-time PED offender Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller deserves to be fighting Fabio Wardley on June 7th because he wasn’t given a lifetime bad and has served his time.

Warren points out that the 36-year-old Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) has already fought twice since his suspension ended two years ago. He lost to Daniel Dubois by a tenth-round knockout and fought to a 12-round draw against Andy Ruiz.

Fight Justified?

Fans are criticizing the use of Miller as an opponent for #1 WBA Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) to fight in a WBA heavyweight title eliminator on June 7th, live on DAZN from the Portman Road Football Ground, in Ipswich, England.

Warren’s choice of Miller as the opponent is questionable, not only due to his two positive PED tests but also because he hasn’t won a fight in two years, since 2023. Miller’s record is 0-1-1 in his last two fights, and he doesn’t rate to be fighting in a WBA title eliminator. The WBA shouldn’t have Miller rated #4, given his poor track record in the last three years.

It’s obvious why Jarrell was selected for this fight. He’s good at selling his fights with his over-the-top trash-talking, and he’s well known to hardcore boxing fans. Most importantly, he’s old, overweight, and an easy mark for Wardley.

If Warren had picked a younger heavyweight with more talent, Wardley would have his hands full and could lose because he’s never beaten anyone above British level during his career. He’s 30 years old and not young for a fighter that still hasn’t fought at world level. Hence, the choice of 300+ lb Miller.

Warren’s Defense

“I can see where they’re coming from, but the fact of the matter is it’s like if you go to prison; you’re found guilty of a crime. You go to prison, you serve your sentence and the slate gets wiped clean,” said promoter Frank Warren to Ring Magazine, reacting to the criticism from fans about the two-time drug offender Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller being used as the opponent for Fabio Wardley on the June 7th card on DAZN.

It’s a bad look to be using Big Baby Miller as the opponent for Fabio. If Wardley isn’t able to sell his own fights due to his lack of promotional skills and if he can’t beat high-level opposition, they’re not going to keep him on top for long. Tyson Fury was a limited fighter that made a fortune off of wins over a shot 40-year-old Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder, along with matchmaking. It won’t work with Wardley. He’s not charismatic like Fury.