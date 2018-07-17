Jarrell Miller crashes Joshua – Povetkin face-off at DAZN presser; AJ calls Big Baby “A Little B***ch!”





Jarrell Miller arrived late at today’s big press conference in New York, the big media gathering serving two purposes: to announce details of Eddie Hearn’s big DAZN deal and to further hype the September 22 heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin. But Miller, AKA “Big Baby” sure made his presence felt when he did get there.

As Joshua and Povetkin were taking centre stage, having the traditional face-off, the unbeaten New Yorker took it upon himself to crash the party. Miller hurled insults at Joshua, angering the British superstar.

“Who the f**k are you talking to, shut the f**k up and get off the stage, you little b***h,” Joshua, usually a cool guy, bellowed at Miller. “I’ll slap you. Have some respect.”

The two then had to be separated before things had a chance to really get out of hand. Miller has of course been chasing a big fight with Joshua for some time; his genuine (or seemingly genuine) dislike for the Londoner motivating him in one huge way. Now, having succeeded in getting Joshua’s attention, Miller might just get what he wants. Should Joshua get past Povetkin – who was all business and nothing but respectful today – and if that big one with Deontay Wilder cannot get made, it seems a good bet Miller could get a shot at AJ next April at Wembley.





The fight would sell, that’s for sure. And if Miller is as good as he and his fans and supporters feel he is we could get a heck of a fight. Has Miller scored early psychological points by genuinely getting under “nice guy” Joshua’s skin?

Meanwhile, speaking of Wilder, Hearn could not resist having a dig at the reigning WBC champion: “There are more people here than there were at Deontay Wilder’s last fight,” the British promoter said cheekily.

Leave it to the big men of the sport to generate the big headlines. Joshua Vs. Miller is all of a sudden a heavyweight grudge-match fans really want to see.