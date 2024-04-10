Jaron “Boots” Ennis Signs With Matchroom Boxing!

Well, slap my knee and call me a fan, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom have just pulled off a move slicker than an oiled-up eel in a bucket of suds! They’ve got Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis in their corner, and oh boy, does that shake things up! Ennis, with his eye-popping 31-0 record, 28 of those wins being knockouts that’ll make your grandma flinch, is now the poster boy for what looks like the beginning of a beautiful, fist-flying partnership.

Last we saw Boots, he was turning Roiman Villa’s lights out in a way that had fans in Atlantic City roaring. That was his 31st victory, making his record shinier than a new penny. And let’s not forget, this came after he bagged the interim title by schooling Karen Chukhadzhian like he was giving out free lessons in How to Hit and Not Get Hit 101.

Fast forward to November, and with Terence Crawford out of the picture, Ennis found himself sitting pretty with the IBF World Welterweight crown on his head, no interim about it. Now, he’s gearing up for a summer spectacle that’s got everyone’s ears perked up. With Eddie Hearn at the wheel, you know it’s going to be more than just a fight; it’s going to be an event that has folks talking for weeks.

And Boots? The man’s practically vibrating with excitement. Boots has dreams bigger than his punch, aiming for that sweet, sweet status of undisputed World champion. And with Matchroom and DAZN backing him, those dreams might just turn into reality faster than you can say “knockout.”

“I’m excited for this partnership with Eddie Hearn, Matchroom and DAZN,” said Ennis. “I can’t wait to continue making my mark and becoming undisputed World champion. I’ve been out of the ring for a year, and I cannot wait to get back in and do what I do best; entertain the fans and put on clinics. There are blockbuster fights on the horizon for me, and I am ready to deliver them.”

Eddie Hearn can barely contain his glee. Signing Ennis is like hitting the jackpot without even putting a coin in the slot. He’s talking big plans, big fights, and even bigger nights, all wrapped up in the promise of turning Boots into a name that rolls off the tongue as easily in Philly as it does in the boxing halls of fame.

“Wow – What a signing!” said Hearn. “I’ve watched this young man for many years, and I always believed he would become a pound-for-pound great, and I have no doubt he is already the greatest fighter in the division. To win the race to sign Jaron is a massive coup for Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.

“Holding the IBF title in one of boxing’s glamour divisions places Jaron front and center for some of the biggest fights out there in the sport, and we plan to deliver them for him.

“Jaron has everything needed to become a household name both in the sport and in the sporting hotbed of his Philadelphia hometown, where we are committed to building him. Fight fans can get excited for his return in the summer as he looks to hunt down the biggest fights that will elevate him to the pound-for-pound list.”