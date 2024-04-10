Scottish Warrior Willie Limond Fighting For His Life After Suffering A Seizure

Scottish ring warrior Willie Limond is reportedly fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a seizure. The 45 year old, who last boxed in September of last year when he was stopped by fellow Scot Ricky Burns, was found in an unresponsive state in his car on Saturday. Rushed to the hospital, a friend of the fighter’s said Limond is “in a really bad way.”

Currently in critical condition, Limond – who fought numerous big names during his often thrilling ring career, Erik Morales and Amir Khan among them – was actually in training for another fight. Despite being 45 years of age and having been stopped by fellow veteran Burns, Limond wanted one more go, and he was set to face Joe Laws in Glasgow on May 3rd. Now, Limond is fighting an entirely different, far more serious fight.

It goes without saying how we all wish Limond a speedy recovery, where he makes a full recovery. Obviously, Limond’s boxing career has now ended. Indeed, it really is a good thing the May 3 fight did not go ahead as scheduled, what with Limond being prone to seizures. A real fan-favourite in his heyday, Limond was a gutsy fighter who always gave his all.

Famously, Limond decked Khan when they fought back in 2007, with Khan coming back to win the thriller in the eighth round. Mexican legend Morales stopped Limond in the sixth round in 2010. Limond won the European Union title at super featherweight, and also the Commonwealth lightweight title and the WBU lightweight title, with Limond also winning the British title at light-welterweight.

Limond finishes his fighting career with a 42-6(13) pro record. Again, we all wish him a speedy and full recovery. Former foe Alex Arthur is amongst those to have paid tribute to Limond, with Arthur referring to Limond as “my brother.”

While IFL TV wrote the following: “Former British, Commonwealth $ European champion Willie Limond is understood to be in a critical condition after suffering a seizure whilst driving. Our thoughts and prayers are with Willie and his family and close friends at this difficult time.”

