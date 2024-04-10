‘Boots’ Ennis Ready to Conquer Welterweights With Matchroom

New Matchroom star Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is happy with his new promotional team and is glad to join Eddie Hearn’s company.

Welterweight star Boots Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) says he hopes his multi-fight deal with Matchroom will keep him busy and allow him to fight in the biggest fights available.

Ennis, 26, has been inactive since his tenth-round knockout win against Roiman Villa last July, but he expects to make his debut with Matchroom this summer. At this point, Ennis says his immediate goal is to be active.

Additionally, Boots wants to collect the other three belts at welterweight to become the undisputed champion. He’s also open to moving up to 154 to get fights in that weight class.

Being flexible will help Ennis’ career because the welterweight division has become dead, with few notable opponents who will further Boots’ career. If possible, he’d like to fight Terence Crawford or Errol Spence.

Boots notes that Crawford has said in interviews that he’s not interested in fighting him, but he feels he has no one else to fight right now.

Swift Negotiations, Big Ambitions

“I just thought this was the best move for my career, and I can’t wait for what’s in store,” said Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel, discussing his signing with Eddie Hearn.

“Maybe a couple of months,” said Boots when asked how long the talks have been going on between him and Matchroom. “I feel like this is the best decision for my career. I want to stay active and fight the top guys. As much as possible. I just want to stay busy and stay active.”

It could work out well for Ennis inking with Matchroom as long as they can get the fights that he’s seeking. However, if all they’re offering is British fighters that American fans aren’t interested in, it might not be a good thing for his career.

Crawford in His Sights

“I don’t care who it is. I just want to get back in the ring and keep putting on shows,” said Ennis. “I’m not sure if Terence Crawford wants the fight or not. He said a few times in public that he’s not looking in my direction; I’m not a big enough name. But there’s nobody else for him to fight. Either fight me or fight nobody. I don’t know.”

Crawford is reportedly looking for big paydays, and Ennis isn’t in the position to bring him the kind of money that he’s interested in receiving for his fights. By the time Boots is popular enough, Crawford will likely be retired or too old to be worthwhile fighting.

“I don’t have a hit list. I don’t care if it’s Terence, Spence or anybody at 154,” said Ennis.