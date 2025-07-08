Boots Ennis Vacates IBF Welterweight Title: Who’s Next to Claim the Belt?

Jaron “Boots” Ennis has officially vacated the IBF welterweight title he has held since November of 2023, this after wins over Karen Chukhadzhian and Roiman Villa, with Ennis then being elevated to full IBF champion as Terence Crawford departed the division. Boots then defeated Eimantas Stanionis to add the WBA 147 pound belt to what we thought would prove to be his growing collection.

But soon after the impressive stoppage win over Stanionis, Ennis announced his plans to move up to the far more comfortable 154 pound division, this after he had been performing at “around 60 -percent” while boxing as a welterweight. And now it’s official: the IBF welterweight belt is up for grabs (most likely by Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan, who will fight a rematch pretty soon).

As for the WBA welterweight title, that’s still listed by the organisation’s website as being held by Boots. This belt will surely also soon become vacant, though, and it will be interesting to see which two fighters are matched together to fight for it.

Can “Boots” Become the Next Super Welterweight Monster?

As for Boots, we now await his 154 pound debut and then, hopefully, we will get to see big fights such as Ennis against Vergil Ortiz and the other tough dudes currently operating at the weight. Can Ennis go on to unify all the world titles at 154? Will Boots really become the “absolute monster” his promoter Eddie Hearn says he will?

Is Ennis one of the best fighters in the world today, pound-for-pound? It sure promises to be fun finding out.

And with Ennis’s departure from the welterweight division, the claim of being the best at the weight can now be made by a couple or more fighters. Is Mario Barrios the best welterweight now? Or Rolly Romero? Or Brian Norman Jr?