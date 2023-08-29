Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis ready for Terence Crawford says Jared Anderson

Heavyweight Jared Anderson believes Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is ready to challenge undisputed welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford for his titles.

While many boxing fans believe the recently turned 26-year-old Boots isn’t ready for the 36-year-old Crawford, he deserves the chance to compete with him.

Crawford’s last fight against a ring-rusty and weight-drained Errol Spence Jr. made him look better perhaps than he really is because Errol trimmed down from 190 to 147 during training camp and hasn’t fought in a year and a half.

It wouldn’t be nearly as easy for Crawford to try and dominate Boots Ennis because he’s not likely to enter training camp fat & out of shape, and he won’t be coming off an 18-month layoff.

Unfortunately for Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs), Crawford isn’t interested in fighting him and only wants big money fights before he heads out the door into retirement.

The IBF could at least force Crawford to vacate his title by ordering him to fight Boots Ennis. Since Crawford has no intentions of taking the fight with Boots, he’ll either vacate or be stripped.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) got a big payday in his last fight, stopping a drained-looking Errol Spence Jr. in the ninth round last July. Now he wants the winner of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo and says he’ll be ready to move up three weight divisions to challenge for the 168-lb undisputed championship.

According to Crawford’s trainer, they’re only holding onto the welterweight titles to defend against potentially Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman if the rematch with Spence doesn’t happen or if he can’t get the Canelo-Jermell winner.

Brian Custer: “You have spent some time in Philly; you worked with Bozy and worked alongside with Boots. You saw the Spence, you saw the Crawford fight. Do you believe because Boots has talked a lot about it the sanctioning bodies [IBF] have made him the mandatory now for Bud Crawford? Do you believe Boots is ready for Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford?” said Custer to Showtime Sports.

Jared Anderson: “For a fight, yes, just because I know where his skill level is at, and it’s about skill in there. It’s not always about who is the biggest puncher. Sometimes it’s about just having the skill and the ring generalship in there.

“So, I do think he’s ready to step in there with the best of the best. It’s just a matter of time when they’ll give him a shot.”