De La Hoya On Photo Of Ryan Garcia With Floyd Mayweather: “Good Seeing You With The Guy I Beat”

Amidst rumours and suggestions that Ryan Garcia may soon be hooking up to work with Floyd Mayweather, comes a reactionary tweet from Oscar De La Hoya. Garcia, who is still embroiled in that quite nasty lawsuit with Golden Boy, may jump ship and work with Mayweather Promotions – we must wait and see.

But De La Hoya, perhaps, no, in fact certainly stung by the talk of one of his company’s star fighters perhaps being headed to the camp of an enemy, lashed out. Kind of, sort of.

Oscar De La Hoya leaving a comment on Ryan Garcia's new Instagram post with Floyd Mayweather… pic.twitter.com/APp71halXo — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 26, 2023

“Good seeing you with the guy I beat,” De La Hoya wrote underneath a photo of Garcia alongside Mayweather.

It seems the grudge between rival superstars De La Hoya and Mayweather is still very much a thing, at least from Oscar’s perspective. It was of course a huge deal when Mayweather and De La Hoya fought back in May of 2007, their super fight dubbed “The World Awaits.”

And the fight WAS close, with Mayweather coming on strong late to win a close decision. The victory truly turned Mayweather into the pay-per-view king of the sport, this a crown he would wear for some years, in fact he still wears it. At one point in time, before they fought one another, it was suggested that Mayweather was jealous of De La Hoya. Is it the other way around today, considering how Oscar might be feeling as though Floyd is trying to poach one of his biggest name fighters?

De La Hoya does feel he did enough to beat Mayweather, and he does have some supporters who agree with him. Some boxing people feel the 2007 showdown was a draw, or they feel it should have been scored as one. If that had happened, we would have almost certainly seen a rematch.

Now, as rivals in the promotional field, De La Hoya and Mayweather may soon be fighting over who controls Ryan Garcia’s future ring career.