Jamal James and Thomas Dulorme media conference call quotes for Aug.8 on Fox

Top welterweight Jamal “Shango” James and against former title challenger Thomas Dulorme previewed their battle for the Interim WBA Welterweight Title on an international media conference call Thursday before they headline the return of FOX PBC Fight Night on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes, this Saturday, August 8 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

FOX PBC Fight Night begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features Cuban sensation David Morrell Jr. stepping up in just his third professional fight to face unbeaten Lennox Allen in a 12-round WBA Super Middleweight Interim Title match in the co-main event. Exciting, undefeated super lightweight prospect Omar Juárez will battle Willie Shaw in a special attraction on the broadcast.

All programming can be live-streamed in English and Spanish on the new FOX Sports app. FOX Deportes offers delayed coverage of all FOX and FS1 programming beginning at 10:00 PM ET. The James vs. Dulorme event is promoted by TGB Promotions.

Here is what the conference call participants had to say Thursday:

JAMAL JAMES

“It’s good to be back. On Saturday I’m going to give everyone the fireworks they’ve been waiting for. I’m glad to have this opportunity to be in this first main event back.

“It would have been nice to have been able to fight in my hometown, but I’m more blessed to have this opportunity on this stage than I am disappointed.

“Dulorme and I have both fought really good competition. He’s fought some guys with slightly bigger names, but once we get in there Saturday we’re going to find out who has the best skills. That’s what it’s going to come down to.

“We always stay in shape. We just slowed down the intensity of training once it was postponed because we didn’t know when we’d be back on again. But even in normal times, I stay training in between fights. This is a full-time job for me. Once we got the word that we were back on, we just turned up the heat a little bit.

“It’s important to be at your best every time you get in the ring, no matter where it is. I was blessed to bring world-class events back to Minneapolis, but I’ve fought all over. This is a big fight, but the reality is, every fight before was just as big. If I didn’t get past them, then I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in now.

“He’s a strong fighter and I know that he’s got his own style and tricks, but I have my own too. That’s what makes these fights so exciting because you have to tune in to see which style will prevail. I’m not underestimating him, I know he’s going to be at his best, but my confidence is so high because of how I trained.

“When you get in the ring, your main focus is on your opponent and what your corner is saying. The crowd is like white noise. Having no crowd on Saturday, I don’t think it’s going to affect me. I’m going to be able to hear my corner and zone in on what I’m trying to do.”

THOMAS DULORME

“Every fight is important and a win on Saturday will get me closer to what I want. I’m aiming for the world title and I’m going to keep working to get there.

“There wasn’t anyone specific fight that made me know I had to make adjustments in my career. But I knew that I had to make changes to reach the peak of my abilities and I think I’ve done that and it’s shown in recent years.

“Jamal James is a good fighter, obviously his talent has got him to the position where he is now. But I don’t think that it’s going to be enough to get him through all 12 rounds on Saturday night.

“It would mean so much to win a world title, not just for me, but it would mean a great deal to the whole island of Puerto Rico. It would mean so much and it’s much bigger than me. That’s what I fight for.

“Me and my coach Joel Diaz made a few adjustments to this camp. I never went back to Puerto Rico during the pandemic, I stayed in California the whole time. We didn’t stop training, we just slowed down a little bit and then built it back up once we knew when this fight would happen.

“I think James’ style is going to make this a great fight. He likes to stand there and throw a lot of punches. It’s possible that he’s changed up his style, and we’ll be ready for anything he brings, but I think that it’s going to be a very entertaining fight.

“Training in California has helped me a lot. I can focus better than ever being here. There’s also a lot of different styles of fighters here in the US, more than in Puerto Rico, and I learned a lot being around these fighters.

“I’m very happy and excited to be here. It’s going to be a great fight for all the fans that will be watching. I can guarantee a great fight.”

TOM BROWN, President of TGB Promotions

“We’re thrilled to be back on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes headlined by this great main event in one of boxing’s hottest divisions with these two welterweights.

“Jamal James’ last four fights have been in his hometown of Minneapolis and he’s built a great fan base there. It’s too bad that we couldn’t have him fight in front of his hometown fans. Prior to the pandemic, this was a fight that I was really looking forward to, so it’s great for this to be our featured fight coming back.

“Dulorme has proven to be a force in the welterweight division and has fought the top level of competition throughout his career. I’ve heard great things coming from his training camp, so this should be a great battle with the winner putting themselves in a prime position in the division.

“You really have to applaud the fighters and everyone who has been involved in getting these fights back going again. It’s going to be nonstop action and a lot of excitement for everyone watching on Saturday night.”